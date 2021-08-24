Below is a listing supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County of known COVID-19 testing sites in the Florida Keys. This list is subject to change based on testing availability. Changes to the list should be sent to DOHMonroe@flhealth.gov.

Key: Antibody testing also available; R—Rapid testing available; F—Offers Free Testing for Uninsured

Advanced Urgent Care (R)

AHEC (R, F)

  • (305) 743-7111, Ext. 210; testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County Schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
  • No-cost, community-based rapid testing for Key West residents and employees of Key West businesses only. Proof of residency/employment in Key West required.
  • Key West High School: Tuesday and Thursday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments recommended; walk-up welcome. 305-743-7111, Ext. 204.
  • Advanced Urgent Care Key West: appointments only, 305-294-0011.
  • Dr. John Norris: appointments only, 305-296-1022

CHI (F)

CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic

Doctors Test Centers @ JW Plastic Surgery (R)

Good Health Clinic (F)

  • Free testing for current patients and those who qualify
  • Marathon and Tavernier offices: 305-853-1788
  • 91555 Overseas Highway, Ste. 2, Tavernier, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Bayview Medical Building, Overseas Highwayy, Ste. 101, Marathon, Tuesdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Islamorada Medical Center

  • 305-852-9300; 90130 Old Highway, second Floor, Tavernier.

John W Norris III MD PA (R)

  • (305) 296-1022; 508 Southard St., # 103, Key West

Key West Urgent Care

  • 305-295-7550; 1501 Government Road, Key West. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Keys Pediatrics

  • 305-293-4233. For established patients only, 1714 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West

Key West Medical Center (R)

  • 305-295-6790; 2505 Flagler Ave., Key West

Marquesa Medical Group

  • 305-504-5611. In home/office/mobile PCR testing, results in one to two days. Serving Key West to Mile Marker 25.

My Wellness Express (R)

  • (305) 901-2243. 3428 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West.
  • PCR, results in one to two days
  • By appointment; walk-ins welcome; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ocean Reef Medical Center

  • For Ocean Reef Club members only.
  • 305-367-2600; 50 Barracuda Lane, Key Largo

Rural Health Network Monroe County (R, F)

  • Free testing following screening
  • Appointments, call 305-517-6613, Ext. 500
  • Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; http://www.rhnmc.org
  • 3706 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Suite G, Key West

Walgreens (F)

  • http://www.walgreens.com
  • 30351 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key
  • 5271 Overseas Highway, Marathon
  • 10870 Overseas Highway, Marathon
  • 99501 Overseas Highway, Key Largo