Below is a listing supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County of known COVID-19 testing sites in the Florida Keys. This list is subject to change based on testing availability. Changes to the list should be sent to DOHMonroe@flhealth.gov.
Key: —Antibody testing also available; R—Rapid testing available; F—Offers Free Testing for Uninsured
Advanced Urgent Care (R)
- (305) 294-0011. Pre-register at http://www.urgentcarefloridakeys.com.
- Key West: 1980 N Roosevelt Blvd.
- Marathon: 13365 Overseas Highway #102.
- Key Largo: 100460 Overseas Hwy.
AHEC (R, F)
- (305) 743-7111, Ext. 210; testing provided only to students, staff and limited family members of Monroe County Schools at all school sites. Rapid and PCR test provided.
- No-cost, community-based rapid testing for Key West residents and employees of Key West businesses only. Proof of residency/employment in Key West required.
- Key West High School: Tuesday and Thursday, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments recommended; walk-up welcome. 305-743-7111, Ext. 204.
- Advanced Urgent Care Key West: appointments only, 305-294-0011.
- Dr. John Norris: appointments only, 305-296-1022
CHI (F)
- Free testing following screening. 305-252-4820 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org. Appointments at http://www.chisouthfl.org.
- 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Drive-through Tuesdays and Thursdays 5-6 p.m.
CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic
- Stock Island: (305) 295-2858; 5610 Overseas Highway
- Key Largo: (888) 300-4419; 99434 Overseas Highway
- Appointments at Minute Clinic: http://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Doctors Test Centers @ JW Plastic Surgery (R)
- 1075 Duval St, Key West; (866) 865-7400.
- Appointments at: http://www.doctorstestcenters.com.
- Rapid testing with results in one hour.
Good Health Clinic (F)
- Free testing for current patients and those who qualify
- Marathon and Tavernier offices: 305-853-1788
- 91555 Overseas Highway, Ste. 2, Tavernier, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bayview Medical Building, Overseas Highwayy, Ste. 101, Marathon, Tuesdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Islamorada Medical Center
- 305-852-9300; 90130 Old Highway, second Floor, Tavernier.
John W Norris III MD PA (R)
- (305) 296-1022; 508 Southard St., # 103, Key West
Key West Urgent Care
- 305-295-7550; 1501 Government Road, Key West. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keys Pediatrics
- 305-293-4233. For established patients only, 1714 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West
Key West Medical Center (R)
- 305-295-6790; 2505 Flagler Ave., Key West
Marquesa Medical Group
- 305-504-5611. In home/office/mobile PCR testing, results in one to two days. Serving Key West to Mile Marker 25.
My Wellness Express (R)
- (305) 901-2243. 3428 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West.
- PCR, results in one to two days
- By appointment; walk-ins welcome; Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ocean Reef Medical Center
- For Ocean Reef Club members only.
- 305-367-2600; 50 Barracuda Lane, Key Largo
Rural Health Network Monroe County (R, F)
- Free testing following screening
- Appointments, call 305-517-6613, Ext. 500
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; http://www.rhnmc.org
- 3706 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Suite G, Key West
Walgreens (F)
- http://www.walgreens.com
- 30351 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key
- 5271 Overseas Highway, Marathon
- 10870 Overseas Highway, Marathon
- 99501 Overseas Highway, Key Largo