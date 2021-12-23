The Key West Chamber of Commerce honored four Key West city employees for their service to the community.
Angelina Maltese was named Firefighter of the Year, an award sponsored by Keys Federal Credit Union. Maltese has worked with the department since 2011 and is the first woman in the history of the Key West Fire Department to be promoted to the position of lieutenant.
“Angelina is a proven team leader and role model for our younger members,” Key West Fire Chief Alan Averette said. “She plays a crucial role instructing classes for the juniors and seniors that are enrolled with the Key West High School Fire Academy.”
Detective Karl Malsheimer was named Police Officer of the Year, an honor sponsored by Opal Key Resort and Marina. He started with the city in 2010 as a dispatcher, then became an officer in 2011. He has served many roles: field training officer, patrol, narcotics detective, and criminal investigations, which is his current assignment.
“Detective Malsheimer always puts everything he has into his assignments,” Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said. “His investigative skills are exemplary. He is always willing to help his co-workers, and he volunteers in the community.”
Kelly Crowe was named City Employee of the Year, an award sponsored by Horan Law Firm. A member of the Engineering Department, Crowe is leading some major efforts in seeing the city move forward to improve streets and sidewalks, mitigate for sea level rise, and improve traffic and pedestrian friendliness on the island.
“Kelly is the ultimate team player,” city Engineering Director Steve McAlearney said. “There are countless ways he has improved processes and the product that the Engineering Department provides to the city. We and the taxpayers are exceptionally blessed to have him on our team.”
The Chamber also awarded City Attorney Shawn Smith with a Key West Star Award, recognizing his dedication to the community — both in his role as a tenacious watchdog of the city’s interest, but also his tireless work with the children in the community through the Girls Softball League.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin introduced each of the departments and thanked the Chamber and sponsors for the recognition.
“We are so grateful to the Chamber of Commerce, the sponsors, and the community,” she said. “And we are proud of the hard work these individuals do every day.”