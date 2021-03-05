The Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce has selected a new director, Robert Goltz, at a time when the Chamber has faced both internal and external struggles.
The previous director, Scott Walker, left after an internal struggle with the Chamber board and took a job with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, an agency the Chamber had been severely critical of since it started tweaking its management plan.
Externally, the Chamber has been on the losing end of several high-profile local issues such as the new city rules on limiting the size of cruise ships and the number of passengers. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Key West tourist-based businesses and community residents have begun asking local elected officials and the Chamber to change or reimagine the city’s image and break from mass tourism such as cruise ships.
On Thursday, the Chamber’s Board of Directors announced the selection of Goltz as the its new Executive Vice President. Goltz will assume the role on April 5.
Goltz has more than 20 years working in the chamber of commerce industry, serving chambers in Michigan and New Jersey. He will be leaving his current position as president/CEO of the Miramar-Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he helped lead it to achieve its second U.S. Chamber’s Five-Star accreditation. There are only 202 accredited chambers from more than 7,000 in the country, according to the Key West Chamber.
Goltz will oversee a staff of six and will report to the Chamber’s Board of Directors. He will also report to the chamber’s Foundation Board of Directors, according to the Key West Chamber.
“I am excited about joining the Key West Chamber of Commerce,” Goltz said in a prepared statement by the Chamber. “I am looking forward to working with the members, business leaders, elected officials and the organizations serving the community. I know that working together there is nothing impossible to continue the growth and quality of life that Key West is known for. I look forward to bringing my experience and skills to the table.”
Goltz earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast and Cinematic Arts from Central Michigan University. He also graduated from the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Institute of Organization Management at the University of Wisconsin and served on the board of regents and faculty for the Midwest Institute of Organization Management. He was voted as the 2018 Executive of the Year by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals. He will be joining the Key West community with his wife, Melissa, and their daughters, Lily and Jessica.
“The Board is pleased with the selection of Robert Goltz as the new Executive Vice President and looks forward to the expertise and knowledge he will bring to our organization,” Chamber President Suzanne Moore said in a prepared statement.