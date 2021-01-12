The Key West Art & Historical Society will mark its first major exhibit opening since the onset of the pandemic with “Sand in His Shoes,” featuring the work of Key West artist Stephen Avila on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Custom House Museum.
Avila was born on the island in 1894 to Cuban parents and worked as an artist until his death in 1969. As a child, he scavenged Key West Bight’s wharves for discarded paint cans, using the remnants to paint pictures. He continued to develop his artistic talents, venturing into custom furniture making and wood sculpture.
Rich in ambition and talent, he taught himself to make new colors from his limited supplies of mostly construction and boat paint, using both the flowers of his island home and the sea that surrounded it as inspiration. Any surface could hold a painting: old bottles, driftwood, plywood.
The harbors of Key West offered ample abandoned heavy sails for canvases, but little in the way of frames, so Avila adopted whatever he could scavenge for framing material, teaching himself a trade that would later become a profession. In the 1960s, his Key West frame shop grew a regional reputation for its unusual, ingenious and artistic frame material, often becoming art of itself.
“I love the stories about how he built everything he needed — from his frames, to his own lamp bases, to a camper top on his car and to refinish an entire Conch house. A real salt of the earth guy!” said Cori Convertito, curator for the Society.
“Key West became increasingly popular after it turned its attention to the tourist industry in the 1940s and beyond. Avila, who spent time on Key West’s bustling docks during this period, recognized the historical significance of what was in front of him. His impressive oil paintings portray a bygone era in the island’s history — dock workers, fishermen, spongers and the like all come to life,” Convertito said.
Avila’s name became also well known in the Dade County area where he won awards while exhibiting at galleries such as the Miami Art League, Coral Gables Art Club, University of Miami, Lowe’s Gallery and Miami Beach Washington Art Gallery, honored for his bust of “Josephine Baker” and his small but beautifully executed “Seagull Riding Wave.”
Avila was among the first to purchase and restore one of the island’s Conch houses to its original beauty. He realized his lifelong dream to own and operate his own gallery and studio when he opened ‘Casa Avila’ in his restored home at 625 Eaton St. The first floor held both his own work and art from many other Key West artists, while the second floor housed his studio and frame shop. Casa Avila quickly became the meeting place of Key West art aficionados.
The Avila family has more than 100 of his oil paintings, many Key West scenes from the 1950s and ‘60s, but also paintings from his time in Mexico, Cuba, North Carolina, Miami and Woodstock, New York. This exhibit will showcase much of this work alongside personal artifacts, handmade furniture, notebooks and photographs.
“For decades our family has enjoyed our grandfather’s vision of old Key West,” said his granddaughter, Caroline Bleske. “His art, tools and personal belongings have been kept as they were, in memory of him. His art has been a source of pride for our family and we have remained faithful stewards to his legacy.”
“This is the Key West our family knows, an island of artists and craftsmen, tied both to Cuba and America. This is the world our grandfather illustrated through his art, the world we want to share,” she continued.
“Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in the Bryan Gallery at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will feature oil paintings, handmade signs, wood sculptures, bespoke furniture and personal objects created during the course of his career.
“Attendees must register for a time slot to attend the exhibit opening,” Convertito said, and registration is free. Each time slot is 30 minutes long and, once time is up, we will ask guests to head outside so the next group can come in. Everyone must wear a mask the entire time they are on museum property. No food or drinks will be available.”
The Custom House is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display at the museum through Sunday, March 7.
For information about the exhibit, call Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.