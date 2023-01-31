Neda Jackson was recently named Teacher of the Year by the Monroe County School District.

Jackson is a lead math teacher at Key West High School, having served students and families for the past 21 years teaching classes ranging from Liberal Arts math to Algebra II Honors. She also served as a math coach, athletic director, activities co-director, coach, social media contact and club sponsor. Her extensive content knowledge along with her passion and care for all students makes her a remarkable educator, said Amber Archer Acevedo, the district’s deputy superintendent.