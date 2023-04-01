Autism spectrum disorder is typically diagnosed when a child is around 18 months old, but children can also be diagnosed later in life dependi…
The Autism Society of the Keys and the Key West Police Department are continuing their partnership to raise awareness about one of the most common disabilities afflicting children and adults and raise funds for local programs to help families coping with members on the autism spectrum.
Autism spectrum disorder is by far one of the most common disabilities in the United States, with roughly one in 36 children diagnosed with it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are approximately 136 new autism diagnoses every day, a number larger than diabetes, leukemia, down syndrome and AIDS combined.
Autism is generally diagnosed when a child is around 18 months old, but children can also be diagnosed later in life depending on the severity of their diagnosis. Early intervention is critical, and there are many therapies, programs, grants and resources available for children and their families. Boys are four times more common to be diagnosed with the disorder than girls, according to the CDC.
April is National Autism Awareness Month, with April 2 being World Autism Awareness Day. This month, the Autism Society of the Keys (ASK) and advocacy groups across the world will push the message of “Light It Up Blue,” a campaign by the organization Autism Speaks to foster understanding and acceptance of people on the spectrum.
ASK and KWPD will expand its partnership this month by selling 250 stuffed dogs that depict KWPD’s German shepherd canine officer Jigsaw. The jigsaw puzzle piece is the international symbol for autism, signifying the complexity of the autism spectrum. The dog’s name is a reminder of the department’s commitment to ASK. The stuffed dogs are $40 each, with the proceeds being split between the ASK and to a new fund for retired canine officers.
KWPD added Jigsaw to its ranks roughly three years ago with the financial support of Key West residents Tom and Becca Ahrensfeld. When Ahrensfeld family members learned of the department’s need for a canine officer, they were honored to have the opportunity to secure the acquisition and training of the new dog. Jigsaw is partnered with officer Tommy Anglin.
The Ahrensfelds are also supporting the sale of the stuffed dogs. The stuffed animals can be purchased by contacting ASK via email at autismsocietyofthekeys@gmail.com.
KWPD will be sporting blue badges this month to commemorate Autism Awareness Month and in support of ASK. Also, KWPD supports ASK by selling KWPD Autism Awareness patches, which are available at the Key West Police headquarters on North Roosevelt Boulevard and online at eBay.com.
ASK and KWPD’s partnership grew out of the efforts of Lt. Matt Haley and his wife, Hope. They are the parents of 15-year-old Madi, who is on the spectrum. The couple, who are regulars at ASK events and meetings, has been the driving force behind bringing autism training to police and fire agencies in the Keys in recent years.
Several years ago, the Haleys were instrumental in bringing Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Bart Barta to Key West to conduct autism training courses with nearly all 100 Key West police officers. That initial training led to regularly scheduled autism training for KWPD officers. In 2020, the department unveiled five police cruisers wrapped with the signature Autism Awareness puzzle on them, and stationed with the five school resource officers at the local schools
Haley’s work with the KWPD has spread across the country and the couple regularly receives emails and requests from other police departments about autism training. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has followed KWPD’s lead and educate their deputies and personnel on interacting with children and adults on the spectrum.
“The department is proud to support the Autism Society of the Keys to help advocate, educate and support their mission of helping families affected by autism,” Chief Sean Bradenburg said. “Our officers are all trained to understand the special needs of people with autism. Each vehicle carries a sensory box to help improve communications during a stressful situation. With this training and equipment, we are able to help in any number of scenarios, whether the individual is prone to run or even non-verbal. Our school resource officers’ cars are wrapped with the autism awareness puzzle pieces and, during April, our officers wear a blue badge and autism patches, all to improve community awareness.”
ASK was founded in 2008 by Upper Keys resident Jill Campbell, whose son, Craig, is on the spectrum. The group was formed from a small gathering of Keys parents grappling with the issues that come from having children on the spectrum. Those gatherings have grown, and ASK now hosts monthly and quarterly support group meeting for parents, social gatherings for children and families, meetings for older teen youth on the spectrum and training programs for local police and first-responders.