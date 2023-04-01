The Top 15 Autism 'Red Flags'

The Autism Society of the Keys and the Key West Police Department are continuing their partnership to raise awareness about one of the most common disabilities afflicting children and adults and raise funds for local programs to help families coping with members on the autism spectrum.

Autism spectrum disorder is by far one of the most common disabilities in the United States, with roughly one in 36 children diagnosed with it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are approximately 136 new autism diagnoses every day, a number larger than diabetes, leukemia, down syndrome and AIDS combined.

autism heart
kwpd autism patch.jpg

The Key West Police Department continues to partner with the Autism Society to raise awareness about the disability.

