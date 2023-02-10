Development plans for 342 apartments at the top of the 18-Mile Stretch were unanimously approved by the City Commission of Florida City earlier this month.

Coral Gables-based Coral Rock Development Group will build Card Sound Key Apartments on approximately 13 acres of vacant land located on the west side of U.S. 1 where it merges with Krome Avenue. Ground-breaking on the project is planned for the first quarter of 2024 and completion is anticipated in early 2025.