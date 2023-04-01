A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy against Sheriff Rick Ramsay, murder suspect Franklin Tucker, Tucker’s wife, Lauren Jenai, and Tucker’s attorney Cara Higgins.
The lawsuit was filed nearly two years ago by former Sheriff’s Office Capt. Penny Phelps, who Ramsay fired in December 2019 after she used racially charged language that was recorded. Phelps was fired several weeks after a Sheriff’s Office recording in the Tree House murder case was made public, in which Phelps told a fellow officer to act in an aggressive way that the Black suspect would think a deputy is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” The man, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, was a suspect in the Tree House murder case and detectives were trying to positively identify without him knowing they suspected him of murder.
Phelps’ lawsuit accused Ramsay and Higgins of defaming Phelps and Tucker, and Jenai of hatching a plan called “Operation Mayhem,” which comes from the movie “Fight Club,” to have her removed from the case, which eventually occurred before she was fired.
The judge ruled there was no evidence in the case to support Phelps’ claims and “Ramsay’s decision to terminate Plaintiff was within his discretionary authority,” Judge Jose Martinez wrote.
“Ramsay had legitimate and lawful motivation for Plaintiff’s termination, namely her instruction to a subordinate officer to act like a neo-Nazi, white supremacist during a traffic stop of a Black man coupled with the resulting widespread backlash and damage to the department’s reputation in the community,” Martinez wrote.
Phelps “fail to put forth ‘even a scintilla’ of evidence — must less clear and convincing proof of — actual malice,” Martinez wrote.
“We are pleased the court agreed with our position,” Mark Catanzaro, the attorney for Tucker, Jenai and Higgins, said in a statement to the Keys Citizen.
The case revealed that what Phelp’s said was “inappropriate” and Ramsay’s decision to terminate her was “appropriate,” the sheriff told the Keys Citizen.
“I will not tolerate that type of behavior,” Ramsay said. “Her termination was based on her comments and those comments alone.”
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Tucker, Wilson and John Travis Johnson in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Matthew Bonnett in what has since been called the Tree House murder.
In December Judge Mark Jones sentenced Wilson to life in prison in the killing of Bonnett in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House” and 20 years in prison on a related felony robbery with a deadly weapon charge.
Last May, Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked, according to the Monroe County Clerk of Court records. Prosecutors and detectives have alleged Johnson was the getaway driver in the murder.
Tucker has been released from jail on bail, while awaiting his trial in the case. A trial date for Tucker has yet to be set.