A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy against Sheriff Rick Ramsay, murder suspect Franklin Tucker, Tucker’s wife, Lauren Jenai, and Tucker’s attorney Cara Higgins.

The lawsuit was filed nearly two years ago by former Sheriff’s Office Capt. Penny Phelps, who Ramsay fired in December 2019 after she used racially charged language that was recorded. Phelps was fired several weeks after a Sheriff’s Office recording in the Tree House murder case was made public, in which Phelps told a fellow officer to act in an aggressive way that the Black suspect would think a deputy is a “white supremacist” or “neo-Nazi.” The man, Rory “Detroit” Wilson, was a suspect in the Tree House murder case and detectives were trying to positively identify without him knowing they suspected him of murder.

