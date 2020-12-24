A federal judge’s rejection of Broward County’s curfew on the sale of liquor, coupled with a local legal challenge filed Monday in federal court against the city of Key West, could have implications for Key West city officials’ 10 p.m. planned curfew for New Year’s weekend.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, of the Southern District of Florida, ruled against Broward County’s order prohibiting the sale or alcohol between midnight and 5 a.m., citing that it violates the Florida governor’s order. The ruling came after nine businesses sued Broward County.
The judge called the county’s curfew on bars and restaurants “speculative and arbitrary.”
The judge specifically cited Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order in September that removed all restrictions on bars and restaurants as the state moved to Phase 3 of the coronavirus recovery.
On Monday, Key West resident Andrew Day filed for a restraining order and other injunctive relief in federal court against the city of Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston and City Manager Greg Veliz. As mayor, Johnston instituted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew from Thursday, Dec. 31, to Sunday, Jan. 3, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The curfew directs all non-essential businesses to close and prohibits people from gathering on any street or sidewalk, with exceptions for first responders, healthcare personnel, utility workers and the like.
“Emergency Directive 2020-20 violates the Plaintiff’s fundamental First Amendment constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly,” the lawsuit stated. “The Plaintiff respectfully requests that this matter be heard on an expedited basis so that in the event the requested relief is granted, the Plaintiff’s rights will not be irreparably harmed.
“The Plaintiff has a basic, natural right to express himself and to speak with friends, associates and others in legally accessible public spaces and forums. The Plaintiff has the right to travel, meet, and converse with those people for any lawful purpose or activity at any time of the day or night at his choosing.”
City Manager Veliz and Mayor Johnston said they were aware of the Broward lawsuit and local legal action, and referred comment to City Attorney Shawn Smith. Smith could not comment on the lawsuit, citing ongoing litigation.
The city has not yet filed its response and a hearing on the lawsuit has yet to be scheduled.