Legendary Key West musician Coffee Butler, whose legacy throughout the Southernmost City was honored with the city’s largest entertainment venue being named the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Miami.
He was 93.
Lofton Ambrose Butler was born in Bahama Village on Nov. 23, 1928 into a family of musicians. His uncles and cousins all played music. Lofton had a young friend who kept mispronouncing his nickname as “Loffy,” and began calling him Coffee instead, which was the beginning of the legend, according to a recent story in The Key West Citizen’s Paradise.
Butler began performing with his father Duke Butler’s nine-piece band, Duke and the Royal Aces, at the Imperial Café and the Cuban Club on Duval Street. After graduating in 1948, he tried out with the Negro League’s Kansas City Monarchs. Eventually, he played in the Florida/Cuba League for the Palm Beach Rockets, traveling between Miami, Tampa, and Cuba in 1950 and 1951.
He was drafted into military service in 1952. After he returned from the U.S. Army, Butler met and married the love of his life, Virginia Carpentier in 1957. Known to all as Martha, she preceded Butler in death in 2011.
His son Dennis Butler called his dad a great father, musician and fisherman.
Coffee Butler taught his sons how to play baseball and attended their youth baseball games growing up, despite being tired from playing music late into the night at bar gigs and other events, his son said.
“He sacrificed a lot to be with his kids,” Dennis Butler said. “I remember how robust he used to be and how frail he was at the end.”
Coffee Butler was also a “high-level fisherman,” who frequently took his children fishing with him, Dennis Butler said. Dennis Butler vividly recalled his father reeling in a 300-plus Goliath grouper from the pier at Mallory Square several decades ago. His father fought the fish for several hours and then took it home and fed family and friends with it. He often dove for conch when harvesting was still allowed, Dennis Butler said.
“He did a lot of other things than just entertain people with his music,” Dennis Butler said. “He taught us so much about the ocean.”
Butler’s cousin Joan Leggett lived just a few doors down from him in their later lives. Leggett was eight years younger than Butler, and in their younger days they didn’t associate much, she said.
“He had his older company,” she said.
But, as time went by, they became good friends. She would often walk over to his house, and the two would sit on Butler’s porch, just talking and reminiscing. Particularly about her uncle, Duke, Coffee’s father.
“It was simply a joy,” she said. “As you grow old, you can’t get out to enjoy things as when you were younger. The only thing we have left are memories.”
The two would also sing and play the piano together, and Butler at one point was part of a choir run by Leggett.
“Everyone loved Coffee Butler,” she said. “If you were having a program, entertainment or something, with Coffee Butler, you would get the crowd.”
Leggett would usually call Butler to see what he was doing ahead of time. If there was a baseball game, you could forget about having any of his attention. She said one might have to repeat what you said a few times to get him to look away from the game.
She also remembers that he loved the “feathered friends.”
“Everything that could fly was in his yard,” she said. “He had a name for a couple of them.”
Leggett said she, along with the rest of the city, will miss her friend. One of the celebrities of Key West, Florida, as she describes him.
Bahama Village Music Program founder Robin Kaplan recalled years of playing music with Butler and how he helped her in the early years of the music program.
“He was always very involved and supportive,” Kaplan said.
The Bahama Village Music Program was created by Kaplan in 1999 to honor Ellen Sanchez, a beloved music teacher in Bahama Village who taught Butler how to play the piano when he was a young boy. A teacher for more than 50 years, Sanchez, who passed away in 2008 at 105 years old, brought music to countless children in this minority neighborhood.
Kaplan and Butler regularly played a song Mrs. Sanchez wrote for Coffee Butler called “The Beautiful Isle of Key West.” Butler recorded it and played it at the band room dedication for Kaplan and the children in the music program. All the children sang it with him.
“I love Coffee so much,” Kaplan said.
Butler’s family was still making funeral and memorial arrangements, Dennis Butler said. The tentative plans are to hold a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 12, he said.
Staff writers Timothy O’Hara, Elliot Weld, Rob O’Neal and Chris Seymour contributed to this report.