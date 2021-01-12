The Monroe County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 12, will hear about student progression plans from the Executive Director of Assessment and Accountability Dave Murphy, and a career and technical education update from Sibba Mira, career and technical education coordinator, when it meets at 5 p.m. in the Key West administration building.
At 4 p.m., the school board will have a workshop on the Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards’ legislative proposals for 2021, as well as a pandemic update from Bob Eadie, administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
The Greater Florida Consortium aims to increase, on a phased-in basis, the average per student funding to ensure Florida is in the top half of states’ rankings and can provide a world-class education. It also seeks to ensure that, in all cases, legislation does not conflict with the constitutional and home rule authority of school boards to operate, contro, and supervise all public schools within their districts.
It also seeks to restore the full calculation of required local effort funds to include new construction and property reassessments and fully fund any new state mandates, without transferring money from the base student allocation or discretionary local effort.
The consortium further seeks to restore the discretionary 2.0 mill levy for capital purposes, such as security enhancements endorsed by the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, school maintenance, pay property and casualty insurance premiums, technology needs (including online testing), or other critical capital or operational needs. Also a priority is providing funding increases for mental health personnel, such as school counselors, school social workers, school psychologists and school nurses.
Finance Director Beverly Anders will share a presentation on RevTrak, a secure online payment processor, as requested by the school board, and Patrick LeFere, executive director of operations and planning, will present school board policy updates.
Mira plans to share that Key West High School’s Automotive Training Center received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, culminating more than four years of hard work by the district. During the final on-site evaluation, KWHS exceeded all required standards for program quality and compliance. The ASE certification is good for five years.
Coral Shores High School also offers automobile mechanics curriculum.
Mira also said more than 619 students earned information and technology certifications in 2019-20 through more than 1,000 individual certifications.
During “Great Educational Moments for Students,” two staff members will be recognized. Chris Willis, a school counselor at Stanley Switlik Elementary writes and performs a unique song each week directly tied to social-emotional learning lessons. The students look forward to his weekly YouTube video, and they have shown they remember the skills learned through the catchy tunes and lyrics.
Also to be recognized is David Perkins, Key West High School’s assistant principal. On Dec. 23 at 5 a.m., he drove to Key Largo to load two vans with toys for local children. He spent the day delivering toys to students throughout Key West neighborhoods, and wishing them happy holidays. Children, parents and neighbors were elated to receive these early unexpected Christmas gifts, said Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. “The joy he brought to our local families was wonderful.”
The school board meeting can be viewed online at http://www.keysschools.com.