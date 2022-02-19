It was on Feb. 22, 1991, when the mayor of Key West, Capt. Tony Tarracino, sailed out to greet a new vessel that was arriving. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk was set to use Key West as its home port, and has stayed to this day.
A crowd of people gathered on the nearby pier to greet the cutter, according to the crew’s history. On the pier, Capt. Tony proclaimed Feb. 22 to be “Mohawk Day” in Key West from then on.
It is not all that common for a vessel to keep one location as a home port for three decades, said Annabella Farabaugh, the public information officer for the Mohawk. Most ships move around to different home ports depending on where the need is. After all this time, the ship’s crew is looking to strengthen ties with the Key West community.
On Wednesday morning, the ship’s crew was hard at work on maintenance, which is what most of the work consists of on days when they’re in port, Farabaugh said. The smell of paint was persistent on the decks, a result of frequent repainting the ship has to undergo while in port due to ocean water.
“We’re pretty much just doing all of the maintenance to be able to go out again,” Farabaugh said of the average workday when the ship is in port.
Those patrols that the Mohawk goes on are mainly for migrant interdiction and counter-narcotics. The ship recently returned from a patrol in the Eastern Pacific, off the western coast of South America, which required it to go all the way through the Panama Canal. On the last patrol, they intervened with six vessels.
Patrols can last as long as three months and around 100 people inhabit the ship for that time. The main struggle for them, Farabaugh said, is that they cannot talk with their families as much.
FEEL LIKE HOME
The camaraderie that forms between shipmates is the most appealing part of the job for some. The crew does things to make it feel more like home. They will hold makeshift holiday celebrations. They were on patrol for the most recent Thanksgiving and held a feast to celebrate. But most of the time out on patrol, the crew is hard at work, Farabaugh said.
“We’ll kind of try to factor in some off-time, like a day or a week where we’ll get to fish or get to relax for part of the day, but obviously if we find out that there’s like a drug runner near us, that instantly ends,” Farabaugh said.
On the back of the ship, there’s a large hangar with a helicopter pad outside. Typically, when they go out for patrol, a helicopter comes with them to provide aerial coverage and assist with their objectives. The helicopter wasn’t there Wednesday, and the crew had set up a weight room in the hangar.
The Mohawk receives its tasking from Joint Interagency Task Force South. When they locate a target, they will ask them to stop; if they don’t, the helicopter can use force. Not to cause injury but to shoot out the target vessel’s engines.
“We test that they do indeed have drugs, bring the drugs on board and then bring the people onboard as detainees,” Farabaugh said.
For the teams that board the vessels, Farabaugh said there can be “a lot of adrenaline involved.” They are armed when they go onboard, but typically the boardings are non-violent. Most boardings occur at night, she said.
Detainees are brought onboard the Mohawk, but are not technically under arrest, since they can’t be brought before a judge just yet. They are put in shackles, given food and water, and transported back to the U.S. to proceed through the legal system. The most detainees they’ve had onboard at one time is 700.
Many vessels are intercepted hundreds of miles out at sea, too far out for them to be towed back to land. In that case, once everyone is taken off the vessel and they remove any hazardous material, the most cost-effective way of removing it as a navigational hazard is to sink it. That’s done by a boarding team “poking holes in it” and then sometimes shooting it with .50 caliber rounds until it sinks.
“Which, obviously, we would prefer not to do that, but there’s really not that many cost-effective ways. We can’t tow it back for 500 miles,” Farabaugh said.
A LOOK INSIDE
Inside the ship is a labyrinth of narrow, metal hallways, elaborate enough for a newcomer to get lost in. It’s complete with everything needed to sustain 100 people for months at a time. A cafeteria, dining room, wet and dry storage for hundreds of pounds of food, laundry rooms, sleeping quarters and a magazine for ammunition. If an emergency such as a hull breach or fire were to break out at sea, the crew is the only one who will be responding. They run frequent drills to deal with such instances.
Through another door is a section strictly for officers, known as “officer’s country.” By land-dwelling standards, the quarters are far from luxurious. Most rooms contain two bunks and are smaller than a college dorm room. But Farabaugh said non-officers have even less space, with some rooms being shared by around 20 people.
Farther down, two motors hang encapsulated from the ceiling to lift up the Mohawk’s two 4,000-pound anchors.
The kitchen is small and metallic, with an appearance similar to a school cafeteria. Farabaugh said one challenge is carrying perishable foods such as fruit and vegetables. Despite that, she said the food was not bad.
Moving the ship is a complex task that requires several different people doing different jobs. On the deck, the ship’s captain, Captain Pate, has a chair behind the rest of the crew members at the controls. Getting the Mohawk up and running would involve calling down to engineers, who would then start “a thousand different things.” The engineering side is responsible for maintaining all the systems, and the deck is responsible for driving.
On the front of the ship is a large, 76 mm gun, capable of firing a round that comes up to one’s knee. It would not be used unless the Mohawk were called into war, but when they run tests with the gun, the shot can be heard anywhere around the ship, Farabaugh said.
BY ANY OTHER NAME
The Mohawk is the last of 13 270-foot cutters built for the Coast Guard. It is not the first military ship to have the name. The last was the USS Mohawk, a 165-foot cutter that was assigned to do escort operations with the Greenland Patrol during World War II. The previous Mohawk served as a museum for a time in Key West after it was taken out of action, and then was sunk as a dive wreck off Sanibel Island near Fort Myers.
Members of a crew who were on a ship when it was first commissioned are known as “plankowners.” Last year, upon discovery that it was the 30th anniversary of the Mohawk’s commission, the crew held a reunion of the original plankowner crew from 1991. There were 86 enlisted members of that first crew, according to a “yearbook” of sorts that is kept by the crew.
As to why Capt. Tony chose to create a holiday for this ship specifically, Farabaugh thought it may be because there wasn’t a cutter of this size in Key West at the time, and fewer military ships in general. Due to the size of the ship, it meant that there would be a significant number of new residents in Key West.
“Also, the Coast Guard, our main mission is search and rescue and here, I’m sure you’ve noticed, there’s just such a large boating community,” Farabaugh said. “So there’s good reason for the community to be like ‘oh yay!’”
Now, the crew is looking to strengthen ties with the city by performing community service while in port and do more outreach. They held a beach cleanup recently. On Mohawk Day, they plan to clean up on the streets. In the future, they hope to possibly host an open happy hour or 5k run for the community.
“Key West is a pretty awesome place to be, in my opinion, and a lot of people are happy to be here,” Farabaugh said. “So we’re just trying to give back more and just create more camaraderie.”