For singer-songwriter Leah Sutter, the introduction to music by her parents came at an early age. After a career in professional basketball, her father became a fishing guide when her parents moved to Tavernier from Indiana. Sutter said he had a band for many years in the Keys and would play at locations such as Founders Park.
When her mother was in her late teens and 20s, she was in a band, traveling and playing music.
“Both my parents have always in their lives been very musically inclined,” Sutter said. “They really instilled as much music in me as they could.”
Sutter received her first guitar at age 12 from her father and she learned her first chords from him. Her mother would sing to her from a young age and played a lot of the type of music around the house that shaped Sutter’s current taste.
As for other influences, Sutter gravitated toward “any female singer who played guitar.” Among them, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Alison Krauss and Eva Cassidy.
Now a successful local musician herself, Sutter describes her style as “probably a mix of Brandi Carlile, Colbie Caillat and Norah Jones.”
Sutter is a fan of the down-home sounds of genres like country, folk and bluegrass, but as she points out, she’s also a fan of more conventional pop music. She’s converted some songs by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, even Metallica, into an acoustic format for her audience’s enjoyment.
Her website lists a description of her music as “Pop Coffeehouse” and Sutter doesn’t dispute that label, since people associate “coffeehouse” music with acoustic covers of popular songs, but she added that she “takes influence from everywhere.”
The Keys music scene has its share of cover bands playing popular tunes from the 1970s and ‘80s. Sutter sees this trend, and while she doesn’t have a problem with the archetype of the Hawaiian shirt-wearing cover band, it’s not something she’s in pursuit of.
“I love this community and my identity is being a Conch. I try to stay away from the stereotype of maybe something like Jimmy Buffett, but I do love listening to ‘Margaritaville’ with a margarita in my hand and the sunset in the background,” she said.
The pandemic was challenging for local musicians, but Sutter credits the close-knit community of the Keys and area musicians with helping each other through a time with no live music. Now, she’s back playing shows at live venues, including Marker 88 and Florida Keys Brewing Co.
Sutter’s first solo EP, title to be determined, will be out later this year. Recording began in Los Angeles in late 2019 before being delayed by the pandemic. Finally, she said, the last few songs are being mixed.
“I have a lot of friends and family in town who have been patiently waiting,” Sutter said.
She’s appeared on some other recorded works before. On an album by one of her peers, she performed in a duet of “Tonight You Belong to Me.”
Sutter was also part of a band at one point, composed of “Keys kids” she knew from high school. Known as Leah and the Aviators, the band began when members were still in school, and four of the original five all went to Florida State University, Sutter among them. She said they performed all over the state and released an album in Tallahassee called “Air Ride.”
“But this one is my first solo with my writing, my heart, my soul,” she said of the upcoming EP.