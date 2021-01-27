Florida schools are celebrating Literacy Week, through Friday, Jan. 29, with the theme “Humanity Tells a Story: What’s YOUR Chapter?” Throughout the week, students, staff and community leaders are sharing their favorite book titles and perhaps reading to students — even if, due to COVID-19, it may occur via video.
At Key West High School, there is a week worth of fun such as the Title Tally competition with voting in media center, book trivia during lunches, and mystery book of the day competition with the clue shared during announcements. There also will be storytelling through digital tools; students providing digital book reviews; an edible book fest competition featuring desserts or other dishes with a literary theme, and virtual reader’s theaters, where students can read scripts, poetry and perform text reenactments, according to Sarah Smith, KWHS library media specialist and Advanced Placement coordinator.
“We are excited to participate in Literacy Week as a way to encourage and inspire a love of literacy for our students,” said Margret Kirkley, literacy coach at Key Largo School. “COVID has certainly changed the way we are able to participate in activities, but we are not going to let that stop us from celebrating literacy. One way we are exploring this year’s theme is by creating lyrical chapters that represent our students. For elementary grades, each class will select a song that represents their journey this year. Students and teachers will use the lyrics of this song to build fluency throughout the week and by the end of the week, they will record their songs.
“Middle school students will take this a step further. Our older students will choose one of their favorite songs and rewrite the lyrics to go along with the melody. Students will share their work as part of a digital, collaborative presentation,” Kirkley said.
Students also will create their own chapters through digital storytelling. Elementary students will create full-color, online books using Writing A-Z’s Build-A-Book program. Students will pick from thousands of images to spark ideas and help them illustrate their books. Students will use prewriting, drafting, revision and publication strategies and have the opportunity to share their book online.
Middle school students will use multimedia elements in Adobe Spark to create a digital story. They will have the opportunity to share their stories with their peers.
Another event will provide students the opportunity to explore humanity through poetry and the chance to explore different poetic forms.
“Every year, KLS invites guest readers, both parents and community members, to read books aloud to students,” said Kirkley. “Due to the pandemic, we are doing this virtually, both live and recorded readings. For our middle school students, we have recorded first chapters of books as part of a First Chapter Friday initiative.”
First Chapter Friday is a way to introduce students to books they may not otherwise pick by reading the first chapter of a novel to spark their interest. Also, the school will continue the tradition of dressing up as favorite book characters, both real people and fictional ones, on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Superintendent Theresa Axford will share a message with Keys students Thursday, and by the weekend, every student ought to be able to think of good books to read.