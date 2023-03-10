Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West has been ordered to pay roughly $25 million to the parents of a Key West child who was born with mental and physical disabilities because of the handling of the birth of the child by hospital staff in 2021.
An administrative law judge ruled that the hospital’s owners should pay Kelly Belanger and Roman Faraldo, parents of their minor daughter Maxon Faraldo, $19.6 million for future medical costs and an additional $6 million in medical costs and damages, according to the judge’s order. The ruling comes out of a state Division of Administrative Hearings hearing in which three judges presided over a mediation to determine how much the parents were legally entitled to receive.
After a difficult delivery, Maxon was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy and multiple other devastating and permanent neurological injuries, according to the law firm of Silva & Silva of Coral Gables, which handled the case for the couple.
Belanger was a healthy, 31-year-old business owner, who was an expectant mother in September 2020, according to her attorneys. Immediately after learning of her pregnancy, Belanger received regular and thorough prenatal care with Dr. Stanley Santiago, of Keys Medical Group, and her estimated due date was July 3, 2021. Belanger’s prenatal visits spanned from approximately November 2020 through July 2021, and her pregnancy proceeded without incident. More particularly, all of her laboratory results were within normal limits, and on Feb. 19, 2021, Kelly underwent an anatomy ultrasound that revealed no abnormalities, her lawyers said in a statement to the Keys Citizen.
On July 12, 2021, Belanger went to the office of Dr. Santiago for her weekly routine checkup. She was 41 weeks and two days gestational age, and the decision was made to admit Belanger to Lower Keys Medical Center for induction of labor. That evening, Belanger went to the emergency room at Lower Keys Medical Center, with Faraldo, the lawyers said.
Belanger underwent several exams and was given the drug Pitocin to help induce labor. However, Belanger was at the hospital for nearly two days until Dr. Santiago called for a cesarean section to birth the child, according to the parents’ attorneys.
Maxon Faraldo was born weighing 8 pounds. Dr. Mehmet Atilla, who handled the resuscitation of the newborn, noted the “baby was found to have very poor tone and reflexes, color was cyanotic and had no respiratory effort,” the parents’ attorneys said in the statement.
About 20 minutes after her birth, Maxon was transferred to the Lower Keys Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Maxon was then immediately airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for further care.
Due to Belanger’s prolonged labor and hours of fetal distress and other reasons, Maxon was noted to have respiratory failure, pulmonary hypertension and other conditions, the parents’ attorneys said. An MRI of the brain performed at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on Aug. 6, 2021, “revealed extensive hypoxic ischemic injury involving nearly the left hemisphere” of the brain, the couple’s attorneys said.
Maxon remained hospitalized at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for more than a month, where she underwent multiple evaluations, interventions and surgeries secondary to the unnecessary and negligent profound distress she sustained, according to the parents’ attorneys.
The parents attorneys called hospital staff’s actions “negligent management and treatment, which caused the baby to sustain “hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy and resulting physical and neurological deficits,” the parents’ attorneys wrote in the statement to The Citizen.
Belanger and Faraldo, who are now engaged, thanked the community for the financial and emotional support they received following the birth of Maxon. Mary Ellen’s Bar and Restaurant in Key West raised roughly $10,000 for the couple shortly after the birth allowed the couple to be with their child at the hospital in the weeks following the birth, the couple said.
“It’s a struggle enough being a parent, and this just adds another layer to it,” Faraldo said.
However, the couple takes joy in the milestones their daughter makes, milestones that other parents take for granted, the couple said.
The couple hopes their story will bring more awareness to the level of care administered at the hospital and make the hospital better, they said.
“They (the residents) need to advocate for it,” Belanger said.
“We depend on the hospital and the nurses and doctors to take care of us,” Faraldo added.
Lower Keys Medical Center issued a statement to the Keys Citizen on Wednesday regarding the ruling.
“We are so sorry for the suffering this family has experienced and want to express our heartfelt sympathy for their situation,” the statement stated. “Because it is our practice not to comment on litigation, we don’t plan to discuss the case further at this time.”