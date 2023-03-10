Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West has been ordered to pay roughly $25 million to the parents of a Key West child who was born with mental and physical disabilities because of the handling of the birth of the child by hospital staff in 2021.

An administrative law judge ruled that the hospital’s owners should pay Kelly Belanger and Roman Faraldo, parents of their minor daughter Maxon Faraldo, $19.6 million for future medical costs and an additional $6 million in medical costs and damages, according to the judge’s order. The ruling comes out of a state Division of Administrative Hearings hearing in which three judges presided over a mediation to determine how much the parents were legally entitled to receive.

