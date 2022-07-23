State and federal fishery managers are urging caution and conservation, as thousands of divers and snorkelers will converge on the waters of the Florida Keys on Wednesday and Thursday in search of spiny lobster for the two-day sport season.

The statewide two-day lobster “mini-season” begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and ends at midnight Thursday, July 28. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6, and continues through March 31, 2023.

lobster mini-season graphic

