State and federal fishery managers are urging caution and conservation, as thousands of divers and snorkelers will converge on the waters of the Florida Keys on Wednesday and Thursday in search of spiny lobster for the two-day sport season.
The statewide two-day lobster “mini-season” begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and ends at midnight Thursday, July 28. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6, and continues through March 31, 2023.
Divers are reminded to abide by the six lobster per day bag limit and no double-dipping trips. It is a felony to damage, molest or take lobster from traps in state or federal waters. Recreational trapping is prohibited. Divers and snorkelers should measure each lobster correctly, and measure while still in the water. The carapace, the hard part of shell, must measure greater than 3 inches.
People have to display a red-and-white dive flag when diving, and take it down when finished. Divers must stay within 300 feet of their dive flag, or 100 feet if in a channel. Idle speed when within 100 yards of a boat displaying a dive flag.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has released a new video to communicate lobster harvest regulations and safety tips in advance of the two-day lobster sport season and traditional lobster harvesting season. The TDC also release a brochure, entitled “Let it go, let it grow,” that lists rules and regulations.
Part of an extensive TDC-produced public awareness initiative, the 2.5-minute video is available at http://www.KeysLobsterSeason.com and features Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Capt. David Dipre. He explains rules and regulations for lobster hunting within the keys such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques, as well as information on protecting the marine environment. The video wraps up with Dipre discussing dive and boating safety tips.
The lobster season safety video also can be accessed through the island chain’s FloridaKeysTV YouTube channel. The direct link is youtube.com/watch?v=LYrno9yrz5M.
The video and an information brochure are two segments of an extensive lobster seasons’ awareness program that includes public service advertisements, digital outdoor advertising, a South Florida radio campaign targeting English- and Spanish-speaking audiences and the dedicated KeysLobsterSeason.com website.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is assisting by publicizing KeysLobsterSeason.com on their portable messaging signs positioned at points on the Overseas Highway.
Keys lodging and other tourism businesses are encouraged to share the KeysLobsterSeason.com URL with guests before their arrival in the Keys. They can also print out a two-page digital version of the brochure, available on the website, and distribute it to guests after they arrive.
TDC efforts are part of a multi-agency communications strategy by a countywide lobster mini-season task force, started in 2021 by Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron and Marathon Mayor John Bartus. The initiative involves representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Keys municipalities and the tourism industry.
Local, state and federal agencies strictly enforce lobster harvest and boating safety regulations in the Keys.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will staff a booth at the Divers Direct parking lot in Key Largo starting Saturday and running through Tuesday. The booth will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.
FWC is also bringing in extra 10 officers from the mainland during the two-day sport season and during the next three weeks, Rafter said. The FWC will have three large offshore vessels patrolling Keys waters, in addition to its normal fleet of Florida Keys boats.
“Boating safety is always first and foremost,” Rafter said. “Nobody’s life is worth a lobster. Divers should also not be banging into or touching coral. People should be careful about having their nets scrapping against coral and jabbing their tickle sticks into coral.”
Last year, one man died and another was hospitalized during the two-day lobster mini-season. Both incidents involved men diving for spiny lobster.
People have to wait until Wednesday to harvest lobsters. FWC and the Sheriff’s Office have already issued several citations in the past week for people who were caught harvesting lobster early.
For information on the Florida Keys lobster season, visit http://www.KeysLobsterSeason.com.