The Monroe County Tourist Development Council has launched an extensive public awareness campaign to educate locals and visitors on the two-day lobster mini-season, set for Wednesday and Thursday, July 28-29.
The TDC created a dedicated website, http://www.keyslobsterseason.com, that includes interactive videos with need-to-know dive and boating safety tips, up-to-date rules, regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys, such as daily limits and correct harvesting techniques.
The website also stresses avoiding prohibited no-take zones protected within Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary boundaries.
The TDC also created a brochure given to hotels and guesthouse owners to email to their guests before they arrive in the Keys. Each local chamber of commerce was given 1,000 brochures to hand out to visitors, said Andy Newman, a spokesman for the TDC.
The FWC also emailed the brochures to the 50,000 fishing license holders with lobster certifications. An electric sign has been placed on the 18-Mile Stretch on U.S. 1 with the dedicated website address on it, Newman said in a briefing to the Monroe County Commission this month.
The statewide two-day spiny lobster harvesting timeframe begins at 12:01 a.m. the last Wednesday of July and ends at midnight the following day. Regular lobster season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 and continues through March 31.
The recently created TDC public safety awareness messages emphasize the importance of catching lobsters responsibly and protecting their habitats, encourage boating and sport diving safety and convey resource-protection rules, regulations and other measures.
Communications will be distributed via South Florida radio and television public service announcements, outdoor billboards, dynamic roadside messaging for motorists entering the Florida Keys, social media, app technology, and print and digital brochures for overnight lodging properties and vacation home rental agencies.
“We want to impress the need to protect our marine ecosystem resource, as well as vessel and dive safety, not just during mini-season but for the entire open lobster season,” said Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County TDC, the campaign’s creator.
The communications strategy is a collaborative effort with a task force of representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the TDC, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, municipalities and other tourism representatives.
“This collective input of so many local stakeholders should help make this a safer, more successful and productive event for our visitors, residents and our environment,” said Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, who chairs the task force along with City of Marathon Councilman John Bartus.
Local, state and federal agencies strictly enforce lobster harvest and boating safety regulations.
FWC officials will stage an information booth at Key Largo’s Waldorf Plaza, Mile Marker 100, oceanside, in front of Divers Direct. Staff will demonstrate how to properly measure harvested lobsters and provide the latest lobster-catching rules and regulations. Planned hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, through Tuesday, July 27.
Florida’s lobster sport season began in 1974 after the Florida legislature approved it to lessen conflict between commercial trappers and recreational divers.
The Sheriff’s Office reminded the public the two-day lobster mini-season, and anyone planning to participate in Monroe County should be familiar with both state law and with local ordinances in the Florida Keys. Details and information can be found at http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster/
“We enjoy all the visitors here in the Keys during lobster mini-season,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “But we want to make sure everyone is aware of the law, and is behaving in a responsible and safe manner.”
Marine thefts commonly happen in the Florida Keys, and thieves view mini-season as an opportunity to target those who aren’t being careful with their valuables. Remove electronics, fishing and diving gear from vehicles and boats when not in use and store valuable equipment somewhere secure.
The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges and on the water, and anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged. All Sheriff’s Office boats will be on patrol, and deputies will also be operating a number of personal watercraft donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Riva Motorsports & Marine of the Keys. They donate the watercraft each year to be used for law enforcement purposes such as this, as well as for regular patrols of hard-to-reach shoreline areas and residential canals.
FWC is beefing up patrols and will be bringing in 20 extra officers a week for the next three weeks, FWC Capt. Dave Dipre said. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement will have extra presence in the Keys for mini-season.
Before, during and just after the two-day season, there will be more boats and trailers on the roadways, as well as more traffic in general. Sheriff Ramsay reminds motorists to drive carefully. Drinking and driving is, of course, illegal; drunken boating is also illegal, and officers will be monitoring for this dangerous behavior on the water as well as on roadways.
Participants must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest spiny lobsters, unless they are exempt from recreational license requirements. Information about these licenses and permits is available at http://www.myfwc.com.