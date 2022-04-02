Spiny lobster season closed Friday, April 1, and Florida Keys commercial fishermen called it a good-to-mediocre season when it came to harvest, but a less-than-stellar season when it came to price.
The increase in the price of fuel and wood to make traps has also cut into the profits of fishermen. In the past two years, fuel prices have increased by several dollars a gallon and the price of wood for traps has increased to point where the cost of building a trap has gone from $40 to $55 per trap, Stock Island-based commercial fisherman Capt. George Niles said.
The spiny lobster recreational and commercial seasons close to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July. This year, those dates are July 27-28.
The season ended with commercial fishermen being paid roughly $10 a pound, fishermen said.
“Overall it was a good season. Harvest was good, but the prices were off,” Conch Key-based commercial fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols said. “There were a lot of small lobsters all the way to the end. ... It was one of our best years since the hurricane (Irma in 2017). It’s encouraging.”
Niles called the season fair, saying catch was good and price was not as good as could have been.
The price Keys commercial fishermen were paid in Chinese markets was not a stellar as years past. A robust Asian market has changed the spiny lobster fishery dramatically in the past 10 years and been the major driver of the price in the past decade. In some years, as much as 90% of the harvest has gone to China and other Asian markets.
Commercial lobster landings so far this year were 4.5 million pounds, according to Tom Matthews, a fisheries biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The harvest was about 1 million pounds greater than landings in each of the previous two seasons and very near the 10-year average. Fishermen generally consider years more than 5 million pounds a good year, Matthews said.
“We expect an additional 200,000 to 300,000 pounds more landings as reports for February and March are completed by fishermen,” Matthews said.
The preliminary average price per pound was also the highest ever achieved at $8.75, subject to adjustment for the reaming landings this year, Matthews said.
The number of commercial fishermen landing lobsters using traps was at an all-time low of 329 license holders. Given the relatively good catch and relatively high price for lobsters in the last decade, the continuation of a general long-term decline in the number of commercial fishermen does not appear related to the amount of lobsters.
Commercial stone crab season in Florida continues through May 1. Commercial fishermen are reporting a good season when it comes to the harvesting of stone crab claws.
Catch is down slightly from last year, which has been the trend in recent years, but price is up with fishermen being paid as much as $40 a pound for colossal claws and $35 a pound for jumbos, Niles and Nichols said.
But local commercial fishermen have begun to experience a problem that does not have to do with harvest or price of both spiny lobster and stone crab claws.
Commercial operators are struggling to find workers to staff their boats. Spiny lobster and stone crab fisheries are some of the most lucrative fisheries in the Keys and the state, but the Keys’ affordable housing crisis is making it difficult for fishermen to staff their vessels.
With a significant rise in vacation rentals and second homeowners in the Keys in the past two decades, the area is currently undergoing a worker-housing crisis.
“This has been the worst 18 months when it comes to workers,” Niles said. “People are downsizing because people can’t get crews. ... Again, the price of everything is going up, except lobsters.”
“We can’t get crewmen,” Nichols said.