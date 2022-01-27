Life is a bit of a juggling act for Randall Glass, troupe leader of the Banana Peel Circus.
The group has juggled all over South Florida and, moreover, the world. The troupe has taught thousands of people the skill with a proven method that’s easy to grasp, according to Glass.
“How I teach is a secret. I’ve been juggling for more than 30 years. We used to travel across the U.S. until the pandemic. I juggle everything from Teddy bears to fire. When I teach, I usually start with scarves. They’re lightweight and slow to fall,” Glass said.
“I’ve had people learn how to juggle within three minutes, which is rare. Most of the time it takes about an hour. It depends on the person. We have a segment in our live shows called ‘3 minutes to juggle’ where we grab people from the audience, and people have learned.”
Banana Peel Circus is currently offering a four-part juggling workshop at the new Coconuts Art Studio in Islamorada.
Glass’ wife, Araña, who helps teach the classes, has a Zen-like approach to juggling.
“Juggling is the practice of letting go,” she said. “The Banana Peel Circus is when you can slip away and join the circus. Everyone secretly wants to join the circus. Juggling is super helpful to keep people’s brains healthy and active. It crosses your midline and connects your left-brain activity with the right. It’s great for senior citizens struggling with dementia. It’s great eye-hand coordination. There are a lot of benefits to juggling.”
Banana Peel Circus provides the materials needed for juggling. Classes will meet at Coconuts Art Studio, the troupe’s new storefront, and be held outdoors.
Classes are one hour long and are at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. Individual classes are $10 per class or $35 for the workshop for homeschooled students or anyone ages 10 and older.
Banana Peel Circus is also offering an independent class open to all at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.
Complimenting their performing art classes, the Glasses are offering fine art classes and Sunday evening paint nights at Coconuts Art Studio usually at 5 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, the same dates as the juggling class, Araña offers a painting workshop for ages 10 and older. The cost is $20 per class or $60 for the workshop.
“We teach acrylics. We teach alcohol ink, which is a type of paint constituted with alcohol that’s quick drying. It’s a technique that’s between tie-dye and acrylic,” she said.
As for the Sunday evening paint nights, the group may sometimes paint coconuts, a canvas or do wine glass painting.
“We paint all different things, and we provide all the supplies for each class. We want to introduce people to different mediums. We want to spark creativity in people. We know that the Keys sparks creativity in us and we want to do that for others. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink. We have a fridge,” Araña said.
“We also do paint night in a box, which is purchasing a paint kit to send to anyone in the U.S. and for people who would like to paint virtually. We put all the supplies needed in a box and ship all over the U.S. We do subscription boxes, which are sent automatically each month. A discount is provided for six-month subscriptions or a year.
A full art class schedule and more paint kit details may be found at paintingthekeys.com. For information on the Glass’ performing art offerings, visit http://www.betheshow.com.
Coconuts Art Gallery is located at 86701 Overseas Highway, Suite 4, in Islamorada. For information, follow them on Facebook under Coconuts Art Gallery or call 561-707-4527.