Becky Cobo held a color poster of her father tightly, as if she were actually holding him again. It was impossible for her and sister Elsa Cobo not to think Wednesday night about their father, who fought for the United State in the Bay of Pigs invasion in Brigada 2506. He passed away two years ago and was so passionate for the cause, which was being rallied around in Key West with Gran Caravana.
Hundreds of cars, trucks and scooters partook in the event geared to show support for what they say is desperately needed political change in their homeland. Cuba has boiled over recently with protests against food shortages, high prices for goods amid the pandemic, and a general hatred for the oppressive Communist regime of Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel.
Elsa was asked about her emotions while watching countrymen gather without her father by her side.
“I have mixed emotions,” she said, eyes tearing up. “My father wanted to see Cuba free before he died. I have pain in my heart for that, but I also have the hope that something is going to change.
“My emotions are all over the place because I want him here with me. We’d always do stuff like this together with my sister. But it’s not about me. It’s about those poor people over there who have it so tough.”
She said her father stressed involving Cuban-Americans throughout the Florida Keys, and that he would be glad to see large contingents from Key Largo and Marathon making the two- and four-hour round trips to drive through the streets of Key West for a half hour, waving Cuban flags and shouting, “Viva Cuba! Libre!”
They gathered in the parking lot of the Stock Island CVS before departing with an escort from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Key West Police Department to Southernmost Point and passing the ornate San Carlos Institute, now a Cuban heritage center.
Many participants cursed or derided Diaz-Canel on hand-held signs, messages tagged onto fenders and T-shirts for his manner of governing, and his weekend command for all “revolutionaries and communists” to confront “counter-revolutionaries,” with whom Cuba-Americans strongly identify.
Protesters in Cuba were recently attacked by government forces, with one death and more than 140 arrests or missing persons resulting.
A Cuban freedom rally Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade shut down the Palmetto Expressway for eight hours by blocking it in protest.
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
In Key West, the Gran Caravan organized by Alfredo Aguero, 67, and others took the approach of creating traffic rather than stopping it. They honked horns as they drove down Flagler Avenue, Cuban flags waving out of one side of their vehicles and U.S. flags out the other.
“Freedom has a price,” said Aguero, who left Cuba for Key West 41 years ago, “and the American people know that very well. This is the time for Cuban people. We have to pay a big price for the freedom.
“In view of the repression against people everywhere on the island, it’s criminal what they are doing to them right now. The people don’t want them (Communist leaders) and it’s time to go. Cuba is for everyone, and it’s for us, too. We want a better country with democracy and a free market. Their system doesn’t work at all. They have to change or go.”
What beyond protests can bring that change those in Gran Caravana covet so deeply?
“The Cuban government has the arms,” said Aguero. “Cuban people only have rocks, sticks. And they don’t have human rights. The economy and health care are completely down. People are dying with COVID-19 everywhere on the island.
“But for me, it is very hard to ask the American government to help us. We are alone in this fight. And the American government doesn’t want to help us at all. I know that intervention is practically impossible. But something has to change, and this is our way to have a voice.”
Aguero came to the U.S. during the 1980 Mariel boatlift that brought 125,000 from the island nation some 90 miles away in an agreement with Communist dictator Fidel Castro.
“My family still there is having a lot of problems with food, water and power,” said Aguero. “I have an uncle and a cousin there.”
Aguero and Arturo Cobo Jr. — who always referred to daughters Elsa, 57, and Becky, 54, as his “Babitas” — were as close as friends could be.
“They were joined at the hip,” said Becky. “They both had a passion for this freedom, and would call each other any time any little thing occurred.”
Aguero chuckled and added, “For the last three days, I have been thinking of Arturo a lot. We were friends for almost 40 years.”
The Cobo family provides a perfect example of what has happened in Cuba since Castro’s rule began in 1959. Arturo left Cuba at that time, and fought in the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion with the U.S. military-trained Brigada Asalto 2506. Some 100 were killed and the rest of the brigade was captured and imprisoned in their homeland for 20 months before President John F. Kennedy finally negotiated their releases.
In the poster photo of Arturo being held by his daughter, he held a sign proclaiming that he’d been a prisoner of war.
Becky added, “I’m here today, basically to give a voice for Cuba, and to represent my father, who other than living for his family, lived to see Cuba free one day. Even though I was born here, I feel more Cuban than I am American. And it’s very touching to me — especially today in my dad’s absence.”
She said her father never returned to Cuba after leaving on Christmas Day 1960, and neither of his daughters has visited the island nation in which they feel so strongly rooted. Though, Elsa said he did return to the waters within 20 miles of Cuba to help restore reefs, telling them that he sensed the communists were after him because Cubans went from flotilla to flotilla asking for him by name. He went incognito and wasn’t discovered.
“He was 19 and his life was just starting when he left when the communists took over,” said Elsa. “My grandpa (Arturo Sr.) was the president of a bank there, and my father watched the communists come and take the bank from my grandpa. He said that from that moment on, he knew he wasn’t going to stay.
“My father came when he heard they were recruiting for the Bay of Pigs. Then he took a bus to Miami with people who were going to go.”
She attended the 60{sup}th{/sup} reunion of the Brigada on April 17 that was attended by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, also of Cuban descent. Elsa’s daughter, Alexia, 29, wore a blue-and-gold “Brigada Asalto 2506” T-shirt to the Gran Caravana.
“When they learned I was Arturo’s daughter,” Elsa said of Brigada members, “they told me stories.”
They connect and confide with other Cuban-Americans.
“My mom’s caretaker has a mother that’s still (in Cuba) and she’s a nervous wreck right now,” said Elsa. “Their phone calls are dropping because they don’t want them to have communication with the outside world.”
Elsa said a friend forwarding money to a family member in Cuba had to send $800 for a $500 refrigerator to also fund the communist government’s cut.
“We send money and food to family,” said Aguero. “But it is not enough. Those not having family here receive nothing.”
Elsa noted, “My wish is for something to occur that will bring change. We need to be free, and live lives with human rights without getting killed or arrested.”
THE FIGHT CONTINUES
Yosnel Acosta, holding a hand-made “FREE CUBA” sign in one hand and a megaphone in the other, shouted to the crowd before the Caravana departed: “Viva Cuba! Libre!”
Acosta, whose comment was translated by Aguero, later said, “I am speaking to you as a voice for the Cuban people in Cuba. The economic, health care and food situations are terrible.”
How frustrating is it that what Arturo Jr. literally fought for 60 years ago continues being fought for?
“Very,” said Elsa. “For my father, that was his whole life. He was always on the radio in Miami, trying to keep the fight alive and keep everyone informed.”
Her father preceded her grandfather in leaving Cuba. Arturo Sr., who lost his bank to Castro, started an armored car service in 1961, Keys Armored Express, that his son and then Elsa eventually took over with other family members also employed there.
Arturo Jr. would recall “fun stories,” for them about growing up in Cuba with family gatherings, and teach traditions.
“He actually worked with the CIA and informed them of stuff that he would hear about,” said Elsa. “He was very well-connected, and would call out smugglers.
“My father’s positive attitude was just the best.”
What would he have to say about what transpired Wednesday night in a show of Cuban support in the streets of what became his new hometown?
“He would look at us,” said Elsa, “and say, ‘That’s my Babies.’ Or Babitas in Spanish. As old as we are, he would call us ‘Babitas.’ ”
She chuckled and continued, “He’d have just loved this. He’d be walking around, talking to everybody and telling stories. He had so much knowledge to share. He was on the radio and TV so much that we didn’t watch them all. Now, I wished I’d watched all of them.
“If he could tell this crowd anything, it would be ‘Viva Cuba! Libre!’ For Cuba to be free.”