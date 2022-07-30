The affordable housing crisis ahas begun to impact Florida Keys government agencies, as all are reporting significant numbers of open positions.

Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin has temporarily closed the Marathon elections office because she does not have enough workers to staff it, she said. She does plan to open and staff that office and have a ballot in-take station there that allows people to drop off their ballots during early voting, which starts Monday, Aug. 1.

