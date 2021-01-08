The year 2020 may have been difficult and stressful for many Florida Keys’ families, but local non-profit groups, individuals and businesses banded to make sure Keys children were able to enjoy Christmas.
For the past nine years, Wesley House Family Services has organized a county-wide toy drive known as “Holiday Helpers.” This past holiday, the toys were shared among S.O.S. Foundation, Salvation Army/Kids Come First, Early Learning Coalition, Florida Keys Healthy Start and The Guidance Care Center.
Typically, businesses host large parties to collect toys and Wesley House hosts our annual lighted bike ride to assist in collecting toys. These events were canceled, because of COVID-19 pandemic, Wesley House CEO Aleida Jacobo said.
As of Dec. 1, Jacobo was concerned about the number of toys Wesley House had received. By Dec. 5, Wesley House had received thousands of dollars in donations and the Amazon boxes were arriving daily, Jacobo said.
“We had created an Amazon wish list to streamline the shopping process,” Jacobo said. “With a few posts on Facebook, the community really stepped up. Because of the generosity of our donors, we were also able to spend thousands of dollars at local family-friendly businesses throughout the Keys to purchase gift cards and more toys for the kids. This was a true win-win for everyone. The businesses appreciated the large purchases, and the organizations were pleasantly surprised by the bonus of gift cards this year.”
In Key West and the Lower Keys, gift cards were purchased from Tropical Vibes, Mattheesen’s, Smoothie Shuttle, Lady Nails, Lee Nails, Butterfly Conservatory, Imagination Station, Books & Books, Key West Island Books and Boondocks Miniature Golf. Gift Cards were purchased to Aquarium Encounters in Marathon and The Escape Room and Chocolate Factory in Key Largo.
For a record year, Wesley House had 30 families adopted by individuals and local businesses,” Wesley House Development Coordinator Grace Epperly said.
“Families and children let us know their wants and needs and these adoptees made their desires happen,” Epperly said. “It was very heartwarming to know these families would have a wonderful Christmas.”
“It takes a community to make this event happen. We appreciate everyone who donated toys, placed angel tags or a toy box at your business, adopted a family, or gave a monetary donation,” Epperly added.