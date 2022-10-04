ian follow vegetation debris

Dustin Fryar adds debris to the huge pile of vegetation that came down on the grounds of the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum on Whitehead Street following Hurricane Ian last week.

ROB O’NEAL/

Keys Citizen

Monroe County is working with local municipalities and nonprofits to help Keys residents who experienced damage and lost property from Hurricane Ian.

Monroe County officials, along with leaders from the City of Key West, Naval Air Station Key West, Coast Guard Sector Key West, Keys Energy, the Key West Housing Authority, and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, met Friday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. Gimenez viewed storm damage in the Florida Keys and said he has written a letter to President Joe Biden and will call Gov. Ron DeSantis to urge that Monroe County residents receive eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance, county officials said.

tohara@keysnews.com