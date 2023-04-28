Members of the Dolphin Research Center, Dolphins Plus of Key Largo and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission work to disentangle Dually, a 1,400-pound manatee, from fishing line, for the 13th time.
Dr. Scott Gearhart from the Dolphin Research Center removes fishing line from a 1,400-pound manatee in Key Largo.
Members of the Dolphin Research Center, Dolphins Plus of Key Largo and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission work to disentangle Dually, a 1,400-pound manatee, from fishing line, for the 13th time.
For the 13th time, a manatee in the Florida Keys had to be rescued after becoming entangled in fishing gear this week.
The Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team of Grassy Key, Dolphin’s Plus of Key Largo, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an entangled adult manatee in a residential canal in Key Largo on Monday, according to DRC spokeswoman Allie Prokovec.
The approximately 1,400-pound female marine mammal named Dually (pronounced Doo-Lee) was assessed as suffering an injury because of fishing line entanglement around her muzzle and face, both pectoral flippers and tail, according to Prokovec.
This entanglement and consequential injuries was treated by DRC veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart, and it was determined no further medical attention was needed. The manatee was released back into the canal.
Gearhart and volunteers did have to respond and act quickly as Dually’s muzzle and mouth were impacted by the line, preventing her ability to eat and breathe, said Amber Howell, an FWC biologist who works with manatees. Howell called the entanglement “life-threatening.”
This particular manatee is a well-known animal in the area, as she has been rescued approximately 13 times for entanglements, according to the DRC and the FWC.
“We know her well,” Howell said.
Howell referred to Dually as a “serial entangler” and a “beggar.” Also, Dually has a “mutilated” and “indented” flipper that makes its easier for her to become entangle, Howell said. However, the FWC does not want to place the manatee in captivity because she is a “breeding female” that gives birth every three years and is important to the long-term health of the Florida manatee population, Howell said.
Howell hopes that this rescue is “lucky 13” and the manatee does not become entangled again.