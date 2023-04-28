For the 13th time, a manatee in the Florida Keys had to be rescued after becoming entangled in fishing gear this week.

The Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team of Grassy Key, Dolphin’s Plus of Key Largo, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an entangled adult manatee in a residential canal in Key Largo on Monday, according to DRC spokeswoman Allie Prokovec.

