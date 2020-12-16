Monroe County health officials say the coronavirus vaccine being distributed throughout the state should be available locally later this month.
Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed on Monday in a news conference that the state will receive 179,400 Pfizer vaccines in the first wave. Broward Memorial Health and Jackson Memorial in Miami were included in the initial distribution.
Pharmaceutical company Moderna is anticipating the Food and Drug Administration approval by Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine. Distribution would quickly follow.
“In Monroe County, the vaccine should arrive by the end of this month,” Florida Department of Health in Monroe County spokeswoman Alison Kerr said. “The first phase is for hospital staff on the frontline and elderly in long-term care facilities. As more vaccines become available more groups will be targeted for inoculations.”
The state’s general public will likely have access to the upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to receive FDA approval as soon as January, and only requires one dose, according to DeSantis’ office.
“Both of these initial vaccines [Pfizer and Moderna] seem to be 95 and 94% effective,” said Dr. Mark Whiteside, medical director for the local offices of the health department. “Within the Pfizer trials, no one contracted the virus. It may protect you against getting more severe disease.
“There are some unanswered questions regarding the vaccine like how long will the vaccine be good for? I heard at least a year. These vaccines require a two- part vaccine or a booster.”
The Pfizer vaccine requires refrigeration of about -100 degrees Fahrenheit. It requires deep freezers to distribute and store the vaccine.
Not until after healthcare workers and nursing home residents receive the vaccine would it be distributed to the local public, Whiteside said.
“Our best guesstimate is when we’d get enough of the vaccine to distribute to the general population wouldn’t be at least until January or February,” he said.
The COVID-19 vaccine may not be a panacea, Whiteside cautioned.
“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. This vaccine provides hope. It’s not going to help us during this deadly fall and winter surge that we are experiencing. This is by far the worst surge. There are more than 100,000 people hospitalized in the U.S.,” he said.
In the meantime, and even after the vaccine is widely distributed, Whiteside recommends people continue to rely on recommended public health measures.
“We all need to continue wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, avoiding crowds, the staying away from unventilated spaces,” he said.
Not all masks are created equal.
Whiteside recommends wearing fitted masks that cover the nose and mouth.
“This disease is spread through spray and droplets, so masks will still be required for quite some time,” he said. “Wearing a good, fitted mask has to be consistent. For every infection, there is someone infecting those. Don’t let down your guard. We’re in it for rough couple of months.”