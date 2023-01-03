robert nowicki

Big Pine Key resident Robert Nowicki and his wife were part of a four-person camping group staying on Garden Key from Friday, Dec. 30, to Monday, Jan. 2. The following is his observations of the weekend’s migrant events.

When we arrived on Dec. 30, the ranger who gave us our camping briefing informed us that there had been approximately 400 migrants to land at the park in the last six weeks, and we would likely see some land while we were there, especially since winds were dying down.