Key West resort owner and community leader Jon Allen died recently after a brave battle with brain cancer.
Allen was active in both gay and straight issues, tourism issues and social service and cultural programs in Key West.
Allen was the long-time owner of the Island House Key West Gay Hotel & Resort and a former board chair of Tropic Cinema and the Florida Key Community Foundation. He also served as chair of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s District Advisory Council for Key West. Allen also served on a city of Key West committee in 2004 that looked at the impacts of cruise ships and other forms of tourism.”
“He was a dear friend and a mentor,” said former Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers, who also owned and also operated a resort. “I loved Jon. I can’t think of anyone who had a bigger heart and cared for the community more than Jon. He had a bigger ethical backbone than most. ... We was so well loved and respected and gave so much love and respect back. He was so brave in dealing with his illness.”
Allen’s friends took to Facebook to remember and pay tribute to him.
“The world and the hospitality industry lost a great man, a kind man, a visionary, and a true friend to all who knew him,” Jeff Guaracino wrote. “Jon called me on Christmas morning. He will be incredibly missed. His influence, passion and love are boundless. Sending much love to his husband Bobi and the entire staff at Island House Key West Gay Hotel & Resort who are family.”
“What a great loss, what a great life,” friend Susanne Woods wrote.
“So sorry to the family, he was such a good soul, so thoughtful,” Kris Mills Bottiglier wrote.
Allen served as president of Payless Shoe Source International from 1983 to 1992. Allen was the managing director of the British Shoe Corporation from 1992 to 1995 and the product director of the British Shoe Corporation from 1995 to 1998, before purchasing the Island House in 1999 with his then-partner of 23 years, Martin Kay, who died in 2013. They turned the hotel into one of the premiere gay resorts in the country.
“This place is my legacy, a place where you can be gay 24/7. From Day One that was the goal,” Allen told the publication OutClique Magazine in January 2020.
In 2015, Allen moved to Santa Rosa, California and lived in a retirement community that catered to the gay community, where he met his future husband, Robert “Bobi” Lore. The two married in 2018 at the Island House.
Allen was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and had a tumor removed and underwent various cancer treatments. However, the cancer did not keep Allen from wanting to travel and Allen and Lore traveled throughout Europe, North and South America and Japan, Lore said.
Allen and Lore relocated back to Key West in 2018, as Allen wasn’t ready to live in a “an old folk’s home yet,” Lore said.
“He wasn’t ready for this to be the end all, be all of his life,” Lore said.
“Jon and I traveled the world together. We shared our interest in architecture, food and cultural lifestyles. Jon was a creative. He could take little seeds and grow them into big accomplishments, something my artistic nature was very attracted to. I learned from Jon’s level of organization and business acumen.”
Lore and Allen’s friends are planning a celebration of his life but a date has yet to be determined, Lore said.