In 1968, the British newspaper the Sunday Times sponsored the first Golden Globe Race. It laid the groundwork for future around-the-world yacht races, such as the modern Vendee Globe, but was also noted for the bizarre events that transpired and its unparalleled difficulty.
Nine men set out to participate; only one finished, one sank, one decided to abandon society and keep sailing and one died by suicide while the rest dropped out at various points.
The events of that now-legendary race are chronicled in the 2001 book “A Voyage for Madmen,” by Peter Nichols. In the end, Robin Knox-Johnston was the only sailor to finish. The book depicts the loneliness those sailors experienced while undertaking the journey beginning in Europe, sailing down the west coast of Africa and circumnavigating the world in the Southern Ocean before turning north and returning.
Fifty years later, Australian sailor Don McIntyre set out to revive the race. According to the Golden Globe Race’s website, McIntyre wanted to “recreate the golden age of solo sailing.” Because of that, a litany of rules were laid down, 64 pages worth.
Entry is by invitation only and all sailors must show evidence of at least 8,000 miles of ocean sailing experience and another 2,000 miles of solo experience. There are great limitations on the type of equipment that can be used. For instance, no GPS is allowed and sailors must navigate via the stars. Only equipment similar to that used by Knox Johnston’s yacht are permitted.
2022 will see the third iteration of the race. Local sailor and editor of Konk Life newspaper Guy deBoer will be one of the 24 racers currently slated. DeBoer said he won’t be allowed much contact with the outside world, other than a satellite phone to communicate with the race promoter and the race doctor, along with one media call allowed per week. He will also be allowed a single-sideband radio, but cannot communicate with anyone associated with the race or his life. It’s that isolation that did in many of the original racers.
DeBoer said the 2018 revival had 18 competitors at the start, only five of whom made it to the end. Five additional boats were abandoned in the Southern Ocean and required rescues, and one man broke his back in the process, resulting in years-long medical complications.
To deBoer, the Golden Globe is a form of exploring that hasn’t been tainted by tourism. As he explained, Mount Everest was first summited in 1953. Today, thousands of people pay to climb the crowded mountain every year.
“I’m 66 years old, I grew up with the Mercury and Apollo (missions). Today, you can go up yourself if you’ve got a million dollars. There’s nothing special about going into space,” deBoer said, referring to some billionaire’s now funding private tourism space launches.
But only a few dozen have even participated in the Golden Globe Race, and an American is yet to win. The race lasts six to nine months of near-total isolation and hard work in the punishing Southern Ocean. DeBoer believes in order to win, one needs to finishing in 180 to 200 days.
DeBoer admits he’s no solo sailor, nor has he ever raced across the ocean.
“I’m normally in the back of the boat telling younger people what to do,” he said.
So far, the most time that deBoer has trained alone on the boat is three days. He purchased the vessel he’ll be using, a Tashiba 36, the fastest type of boat allowed by the race’s parameters, in 2019 in Maryland. Since then, he’s been bringing it to the Gulf Stream for periodic training.
Qualifying for the race alone is a feat in itself, deBoer said. Even if one comes in compliance with the 64 pages of requirements, the money it takes is considerable. DeBoer’s current budget is $330,000, and he’s still a bit short. He has no corporate sponsor, but has received support largely from those who know him in Key West.
Since some humans have always felt compelled to attempt dangerous, damaging and potentially life-threatening adventures, there have always been others to beg the question “why?” Many answers to the question have arisen. New Zealand mountaineer George Mallory, who died while attempting to summit Everest in 1924, famously gave the answer “because it’s there.”
For deBoer, he was in junior high school during the original Golden Globe Race. He met a man at a yacht club he was working at who had competed in the original race.
“I thought it was the most fabulous thing and wanted to do it,” he said.
DeBoer took notice when the race was revived in 2018, and for a while said he was “one day you wanna do it, one day you don’t,” before taking the plunge and entering.
Asked what his friends and acquaintances thought of this undertaking, deBoer said “If you’re a sailor or a real boater, they know I’m insane and they know why I’m insane.”
Concurrently, “if you’re just somebody, they say ‘you’re crazy’ but they don’t understand the dangers.”
DeBoer believes, realistically, it’s unlikely he’ll lose his life.
But, “the reality is if I go overboard in the Southern Ocean, I’ll be hooked onto the boat but I have three to five minutes to get my (self) back on the boat before hypothermia sets in,” deBoer said.
DeBoer doesn’t anticipate boredom, despite the isolation. There’s much to do while at sea.
“You’re very busy. You try to take three celestial sights per day, which from start to finish is about an hour apiece. You have to complete all your navigation. You have to trim your sails, you have to strategize the best place to go. You have to feed yourself and take care of personal hygiene. You have to make sure you walk around the boat, keep things ship-shape, repair things that look frayed,” he said.
DeBoer will depart Key West on Saturday with his Tashiba for Charleston, South Carolina with a volunteer. From there, he’s destined for France, where the race will begin on Sept. 4.