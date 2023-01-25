2023.01.25 roe rally this one

Pro Choice activists gather Saturday at Bayview Park, calling on the Federal government to codify the Jan. 22, 1973, landmark Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022. The decades-old law made abortion a Constitutional right for Americans.

 Photo provided

Nearly 100 people gathered in Bayview Park in Key West on Saturday to honor what would have been the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe. v. Wade case that codified the right to an abortion.

But instead of celebrating the decision, as the conservative majority of the current high court overturned it in 2022, attendees called for better protections of women’s reproductive rights. Saturday’s rally was organized by the Key West chapter of NOW, the National Organization of Women.

tohara@keysnews.com