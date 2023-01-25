Pro Choice activists gather Saturday at Bayview Park, calling on the Federal government to codify the Jan. 22, 1973, landmark Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which was overturned in 2022. The decades-old law made abortion a Constitutional right for Americans.
Nearly 100 people gathered in Bayview Park in Key West on Saturday to honor what would have been the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe. v. Wade case that codified the right to an abortion.
But instead of celebrating the decision, as the conservative majority of the current high court overturned it in 2022, attendees called for better protections of women’s reproductive rights. Saturday’s rally was organized by the Key West chapter of NOW, the National Organization of Women.
“I was marching in the ‘70s and now I am marching in my 70s,” NOW Key West chapter President Darelene Thomas said. “I have more rights than my daughters and granddaughters do.”
Saturday’s event was one of thousands of rallies across the United States in support of women’s reproductive rights.
Thomas read a copy of 1980 state privacy law, which is part of the Florida Constitution, designed to protect women’s medical rights. The local chapter of NOW plans to “keep energized” when it comes to fighting for women’s reproductive rights and email and contact local state House representatives and senators in support of the right for women to have an abortion.
Last state legislative session, the Florida Legislature passed a bill, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it, that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.
The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to take up a legal challenge to Florida’s 15-week abortion ban. The case the state’s highest court agreed to hear a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and other abortion providers challenging the state law. The groups have argued that the Florida Constitution protects the right to an abortion.