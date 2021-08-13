Construction of the Big Pine Swimming Hole project, initially delayed by red tape and further stymied by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial blow, has finally begun.
The Monroe County Commission approved the first no-cost amendment to its agreement with Coral Construction Company to build the Lower Keys Scenic Viewing Area and Nature Center, known as the Big Pine Swimming Hole project.
The amendment was more of a “housekeeping” item since Davis-Bacon wages that were originally included in the request for proposal when advertised had been updated before the original agreement with Coral Construction Company was executed in 2019.
The federal Davis-Bacon law requires paying local prevailing wages on public works projects to laborers and mechanics.
It was a state requirement since the project is partially funded in the amount of $900,000 by a Florida Department of Transportation Local Agency Program agreement.
The minor detail propels the project into action since Monroe County entered into a sublease agreement in 2014 with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Recreation and Parks’ Office of Greenways and Trails for development of the state-owned property south of U.S 1. near North Pine Channel.
“This has been in the works for a long, long time,” said Steve Miller, executive director of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce and who also serves the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. “The community had been asking for this prior to the county entering the lease. We never had a chance of getting a swimming pool down here and this was it. It’s going to be the same size as an Olympic-sized pool,” he said.
“You can’t miss it,” he added. “This swim hole will be the last thing on the left-hand side when leaving Big Pine en route to Key West. They have delineated the area with swim lane ropes. They’ve cleared a lot of the invasive plants. It’s going to be a beautiful passive park.”
According to the Monroe County Project Management Department, the project remains conceptually the same as when it was designed after community input in 2017 by Littlejohn Engineering and parent company S&ME.
“To satisfy Monroe County Building and Land Development Code, several features of the park required slight modification and realignment,” the project management department wrote in an email to the Free Press. “Covid impacted these coordination efforts between the design team, the county building and planning departments, as well as the Florida Department of Transportation.”
Construction is expected to take the better part of a year and is projected to be done next summer.
The $1.4 million initial price tag was an early pre-bid cost estimation.
The lowest construction bid came in at $1.665 million. The construction phase is funded through an $900,000 pledge from FDOT, with 304 Capital Funds, or the 1-cent infrastructure tax, and Tourist Development Council grants making up the difference.