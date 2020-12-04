The man who made sure so many people in Key West had beautiful and respectful final resting place and has gone to his final resting place.
Longtime City of Key West Sexton Russell Brittain died Tuesday.
“The City of Key West sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Russell Brittain, who passed away suddenly this morning,” the city posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Brittain was there for families during some of their most vulnerable times. Brittain started with the city as cemetery sexton in 2004 and retired in 2019. He returned under contract a month later to ensure his successor was fully trained, then retired again in June of this year, according to city officials.
“During his tenure, Russell worked diligently to update some of the oldest records to preserve our city’s history and help families locate ancestors,” the city wrote in its Facebook post. “His role as Sexton brought him close to many in the community in their difficult times. He was truly an asset to this island. Russell’s city family sends prayers and condolences to Russell’s family and friends.
Brittain was a public servant for his entire adult life, as he served as firefighter and eventually the fire chief at the U.S. Navy base in Key West. He was at the base for 33 years starting in the late 1960s. After retiring from the fire service, Brittain served as sexton.
Brittain could be found almost every morning having coffee at the 5 Brother’s grocery store and sandwich shop, as he was part of the “bench crew.”
Brittain’s son Jimmy sat with his father’s friends at the bench in front of 5 Brothers on Thursday and they exchanged stories.
“It was nice a moment,” his son said.
Brittain is survived by his devoted partner Jennine Knowles. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 24, 1944. In 1951, his family moved to Key West, where he would go on to graduate as president of Key West High School, Class of 1962.
Russell also served as the president of the Junior Football League and Key West Jaycees, as well as dedicating many years to the American Heart Association and most recently started donating his time as a Save-a-Grave guardian.
There will be a funeral service held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at The Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea with the burial service following. The family asks that no black be worn.