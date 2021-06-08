Sometimes, the job finds you.
Christina McPherson possessed such a diverse educational background that she was a natural to become the next executive director of teaching and learning for the Monroe County School District.
McPherson, most recently principal at Key West High, also served as principal at Poinciana Elementary School and Horace O’Bryant School to administer schools through the full pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade range. She also was the county’s director of assessment and accountability for three years, earning the District Instructional Leader of the Year honor in the 2012-13 school year.
Teamwork and communication have been at the root of her success, she said.
“Establishing relationships is very important to me,” said McPherson, who also was the assistant principal and a teacher at Key West High. “Cultivating relationships can bring meaningful and dynamic change.”
Her knowledge and experience in designing, implementing and supervising curriculum instruction coupled with her passion for developing well-rounded students made McPherson perfectly-suited for the new post. She succeeds Fran Herrin, who returned as the principal at Gerald Adams Elementary in Key West.
“I’m excited for the next chapter,” McPherson said. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity that’s been given me. It’s bittersweet because I was able to love my position at Key West High School, and it’s been a fantastic year.”
She served the school district as a director prior to leading the county’s largest school.
“I was able to cultivate relationships among the 16 schools from Key Largo to Key West, and in this new position I hope to continue to foster the relationships with all of the schools and to be able to help support all the students, teachers and principals,” McPherson said.
She has a proven track record in many areas.
“Christina’s breadth of experience will be an asset in this role,” School District Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “She is uniquely qualified to understand the needs of students and administrators. Her leadership will help in our continued pursuit of maintaining our status as a top performing school district in the state.”
McPherson, while overseeing county school assessment and accountability, facilitated the district’s first ever Southern Association of Colleges and School Council on Accreditation and School Improvement recognition. That nationally-recognized accreditation organization ensures quality standard among credits, courses and grade-level placements between schools and universities around the world.
She also served on the Florida Department of Education’s Leadership Academy and Clinical Education Redesign team.
Developing the “whole” student is at the core of her mission.
“It’s about not only supporting the student in terms of student achievement and learning, but also fostering the relationships with our students in terms of their mental health,” McPherson said. And being able to, especially after this year, that we had such a tumultuous school year with COVID, were able to support the students with mental health support as well.
“We’re able to assist in family relationships and those that are in need, supporting those that are in crisis as well.”
What, from her long list of varied educational experiences, will help her most as the director as the county’s teaching and learning?
“I think it’s a love for people and just being able to be kind and caring and knowing what the needs are,” said McPherson. “Knowing whatever place the students are in for their learning, because of the different schools and backgrounds, I’ve been able to see different facets of needs.
“That’s one of the things I hope to be able to support everyone with.”
Her proudest from her time at Key West High School was the school being recognized as becoming an AP (advanced program) Capstone School this year, which is a recognition that only 2,000 schools receive world-wide, she said.
“That was definitely one of the milestones and one of the goals we had, and we’re very proud of being able to do that in a very difficult year,” McPherson said. “Having such a wonderful graduation with 275 seniors and seeing students graduate under normal circumstance with the backdrop of the Coffee Butler Amphitheater was one of my best memories from the year. It was a fantastic event.”
McPherson’s immediate goals are to be able to bring the principals back face to face to create a vision for the district – utilizing all of the wonderful gifts that principals have on our team, and be able to set a goal again to be one of the Top 10 performing school districts in the state of Florida, she said.
“We’re an A-rated district, and I think that we can rise to the occasion,” she said. “What the teachers, staffs and families have endured has prepared them to excel. We had more extracurricular activities and athletics than most counties and states, and I think the fact that our staffs and faculties are so dedicated to making these events happen for students shows their hard work, dedication and commitment to allow our students to succeed at every level.
“We’re always been a high-performing school district, but that’s one of the goals we’ve been striving for over the last few years.”
Sometimes, the job finds you.
Christina McPherson possessed such a diverse educational background that she was a natural to become the next Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the Monroe County School District.
McPherson, most recently principal at Key West High, also served as principal at Poinciana Elementary and Horace O’Bryant School to administer schools through the full Pre-K to12 range. She also was the county’s Director of Assessment and Accountability for three years, earning the District Instructional Leader of the Year honor, 2012-13.
Teamwork and communication have been at the root of her success.
“Establishing relationships is very important to me,” said McPherson, who also was the assistant principal and a teacher at Key West High. “Cultivating relationships can bring meaningful and dynamic change.”
Her knowledge and experience in designing, implementing and supervising curriculum instruction coupled with her passion for developing well-rounded students made McPherson perfectly-suited for the new post. She succeeds Fran Herrin, who returned as the principal at Gerald Adams Elementary in Key West.
“I’m excited for the next chapter,” said McPherson. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity that’s been given me. It’s bittersweet because I was able to love my position at Key West High School, and it’s been a fantastic year.”
She served the school district as a director prior to leading the county’s largest school.
McPherson said: “I was able to cultivate relationships among the 16 schools from Key Largo to Key West, and in this new position I hope to continue to foster the relationships with all of the schools and to be able to help support all the students, teachers and principals.”
She has a proven track record in many areas.
“Christina’s breadth of experience will be an asset in this role,” said MCSD superintendent Theresa Axford. “She is uniquely qualified to understand the needs of students and administrators. Her leadership will help in our continued pursuit of maintaining our status as a top performing school district in the state.”
McPherson, while overseeing county school assessment and accountability, facilitated the district’s first ever Southern Association of Colleges and School Council on Accreditation and School Improvement recognition. That nationally-recognized accreditation organization ensures quality standard among credits, courses and grade-level placements between schools and universities around the world.
She also served on the Florida Department of Education’s Leadership Academy and Clinical Education Redesign team.
Developing the “whole” student is at the core of her mission.
McPherson said, “It’s about not only supporting the student in terms of student achievement and learning, but also fostering the relationships with our students in terms of their mental health. And being able to, especially after this year, that we had such a tumultuous school year with COVID, were able to support the students with mental health support as well.
“We’re able to assist in family relationships and those that are in need, supporting those that are in crisis as well.”
What, from her long list of varied educational experiences, will help her most as the director as the county’s teaching and learning?
“I think it’s a love for people and just being able to be kind and caring and knowing what the needs are,” said McPherson. “Knowing whatever place the students are in for their learning, because of the different schools and backgrounds, I’ve been able to see different facets of needs.
“That’s one of the things I hope to be able to support everyone with.”
What is she proudest of from her time with the Conchs?
McPherson said: “We were recognized as becoming an AP (advanced program) Capstone School this year, which is a recognition that only 2,000 schools receive world-wide. That was definitely one of the milestones and one of the goals we had, and we’re very proud of being able to do that in a very difficult year.
“Having such a wonderful graduation with 275 seniors and seeing students graduate under normal circumstance with the backdrop of the Coffee Butler Amphitheater was one of my best memories from the year. It was a fantastic event.”
McPherson assessed her immediate goals:
“I think to start, especially in the summer, to be able to bring the principals back face to face to create a vision for our district – utilizing all of the wonderful gifts that principals have on our team, and be able to set a goal again to be one of the Top 10 performing school districts in the state of Florida.
“We’re an A-rated district, and I think that we can rise to the occasion. What the teachers, staffs and families have endured has prepared them to excel. We had more extracurricular activities and athletics than most counties and states, and I think the fact that our staffs and faculties are so dedicated to making these events happen for students shows their hard work, dedication and commitment to allow our students to succeed at every level.
“We’re always been a high-performing school district, but that’s one of the goals we’ve been striving for over the last few years.”