Many people usher in a new year with thoughts about revisiting their health and fitness needs. It’s a traditional opportunity for a “fresh start.” While so many of us are craving that feeling more than ever due to the pandemic, many in our Key West community routinely require access to low cost or free health assistance, some of which have been referenced in previous installments in this series.
When it comes to health care assistance, there are three organizations in particular that have stepped forward to provide low cost or, in some cases, free medical and dental care to Lower Keys and Key West residents. This is by no means an exclusive list of providers but are qualified options for residents who need medical resources and don’t have the financial means to acquire that care.
RHN (Rural Health Network)
Rural Health Network of Monroe County offers healthcare and dental services to the underinsured, uninsured and even the homeless population in Monroe County, regardless of a family or individual’s financial circumstance. Clearly, this segment of the Monroe County population has been adversely impacted by the pandemic and is currently more in need than normal.
Rural Health Network, a federally qualified healthcare center and non-profit, has served the Monroe County community since 1993. CEO Rochelle Person has led the team of healthcare providers since 2017.
In addition to core medical, dental and COVID-19 testing, RHN also provides disease and medicine management, women’s and men’s health screenings and referrals, virtual and tele-health visits, ultrasound and laboratory services. Their dental services include general dentistry, crowns, bridges, partials, dentures, teeth cleaning, sealants (ages 5-18), pediatric services, X-rays and teeth whitening.
They accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare, and offer a sliding fee scale based on income, which determines out-of-pocket costs. The only requirement for qualifying for a sliding scale plan is proof of ID — nobody needs to prove their income with a pay stub or provide an income tax return from the previous year. If a person does not have any source of money to pay for services, each patient’s needs will be determined on an individual basis.
RHN’s Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Taweh Beysolow and Chief Dental Officer is Dr. Olamide Atanda. Beginning in January, RHN is excited to have Dr. Atanda (aka Dr. Dolu) as their new pediatric dentist. This will allow RHN to expand its ability to serve even the youngest in our community. Pediatric dentistry appointments begin Feb. 1.
Elizabeth Baker, Human Resources and Marketing Director, says that “Rural Health Network is ‘Your Hometown Team’ “ and will continue to serve the needs of the underserved within the community. RHN has received additional funding to be able to provide FREE COVID-19 swab testing to those in need Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Baker.
“Our mission is to be the next step on your healthcare journey for medical and dental services without having to leave Monroe County,” Baker continued. “2021 will also be the year that we launch our mobile unit bus that will give us access to all of the Florida Keys. RHN will be on ‘wheels’ with medical and dental healthcare.”
Womankind
Womankind, an established 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a dedicated presence in Key West, believes a community is only as strong as the health of the women who live in it. When women feel good, we all feel good.
Womankind’s medical center and health offerings are led by Dr. Kris Kennedy, M.D. FACOG. They provide high-quality family planning and non-emergency convenient care to women — as well as men and teens — of all income levels, sexual orientation and sexual preference, from adolescence through post-menopause. Helping their patients optimize their health, well-being and happiness is goal No. 1, according to the organization.
Executive Director Cali Robets said a lot has changed since COVID-19 hit. “The people we typically serve need more assistance now than they normally do”, she said.
Roberts also said 50% of Womankind’s clientele does so on a sliding care basis and that a brief financial screening process determines which scale is appropriate for each patient.
One testimonial from a recent patient really captured Womankind’s service to the community: “Today I had a procedure that I really needed at Womankind. If it were not for your help, I would not have been able to afford this. I cannot tell you have grateful I am.”
Family planning
Roberts also explained that Womankind has a contract with the Monroe County Health Department, which covers women up to 26 years, providing them with reduced fees and free medications, like birth control. Through this contract, Womankind is a Monroe County Title X site for family planning, one of the only ones in the county. They are providing family planning, gynecology and primary care visits, as well as recently expanding their services to include ultrasound.
“About half of all Key West High School girls are Womankind patients,” said Roberts. But she also said that since the pandemic started, while they have seen a slight increase in the number of adult patients, “a lot of teens from the high school who would come to Womankind throughout the day, are not coming since school went virtual.”
They are welcoming current, new and temporary patients who need a provider while their usual provider is closed. They recognize the adult population needs more assistance — those who today can’t pay what they used to pay on their sliding scale. Roberts also stressed that Womankind will not turn away people, which is highly valuable for the community to know.
“What we’re seeing is people are pushing back their appointments”, said Roberts. When the working segment of the population isn’t working, this is what occurs. It’s the same as after Hurricane Irma,” she concluded, adding that canceled preventative visits often lead to bigger problems, which may be tougher to treat.
They encourage the community to reacquaint themselves with Womankind as their services can be especially valuable now. No need to worry about patient safety — Womankind has taken all the necessary steps to keep patients safe, like screening people at the door, checking temperatures and asking questions to ensure nobody is showing COVID symptoms.
Keys AHEC
A particularly important resource for Monroe County’s most vulnerable children and families is Keys AHEC. They maintain nine primary care locations for students throughout Monroe County and have been serving the community for 30 years. All are school-based and both walk-in visits and appointments are available.
Michael Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer, who has led AHEC for 20 of those years, talks proudly of their growth and importance. “We have grown from two staff members to 12, along with 16 additional dental contractors, in those 20 years. We are serving many worthy families every year”, he said.
Services are offered at no cost to the family. AHEC will bill insurance if you have it, but no fees are charged to the patient or family. Lab tests may have a fee as those are conducted outside of their program. AHEC also provides no-cost COVID-19 rapid and PCR testing, as well as tele-health visits so sick patients can stay home and remain safe.
As far as dental services are concerned, Keys AHEC provides routine dental exams for second- through seventh-graders at no cost. They are hopeful the dental program will be significantly expanded in 2021 based on anticipated funding.
They have medical units in the public schools where they are able to conduct sick and well child visits and physicals, plus manage allergy and diabetes tests. This is very important for parents in the community who do not have insurance. Their nurse practitioners and physician assistants, who possess many years of education and experience, are able to provide primary care, diagnose conditions and write prescriptions.
Collaborative relationships
Keys AHEC has been able to forge a deep partnership with Monroe County schools, the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, and the Department of Health to ensure the healthcare needs of less fortunate children are met. Cunningham is particularly proud of the collaboration they have created with Good Health Clinic and Womankind.
“Our organization alone provides many primary care medical services but when it comes to specialists, these collaborations expand our healthcare offerings,” he explained. He also shared that he’s hopeful the “holes in health support” that currently exist in the Keys can be appreciably addressed by adding Baptist Healthcare as a specialist provider, who they are in talks with for 2021.
Richard Tamborrino is the former Editor and Publisher of The Key West Citizen and Florida Keys Free Press newspapers.