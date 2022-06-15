A rare and gruesome scene unfolded Tuesday morning, June 7, along Sea Oats Beach in Islamorada when a 250-pound nesting loggerhead turtle was fatally struck by a car on U.S.1, yet another reminder of threats posed to sea turtles during nesting season.
Sea turtle nesting season in Florida runs from April 15 through Oct. 31, and it is not uncommon for the mothers and the hatchlings to become disoriented by house and street lights and find themselves on roadways, including the Florida Keys main highway. The area is known as the red light district due to the red ambient street lighting installed to protect turtles.
Despite changing the highway and business lights to a dimmer red color along the U.S. 1 several years ago, the female sea turtle was disoriented enough to make its way to the highway where it was struck by a vehicle last week.
The loggerhead, named for its large head to support powerful jaws that can crush hard-shelled prey, is one of seven sea turtle species, all of which are endangered.
Loggerheads are the most abundant species of sea turtle that nests in the United States and are faithful nesters along the 1-mile shallow sandy beach on Lower Matecumbe.
“This is just sad,” said longtime Save-A-Turtle volunteer coordinator Sandi Williams. “What even sadder is that she made it all the way to the southbound lane or the west side where there is a wall of mangroves. There are no lights, so she very well may have been disoriented by headlights from cars.”
As they’re approaching a beach from the sea, female sea turtles instinctually seek out dark places to deposit their eggs. Hatchlings often find their way to the ocean by moonlight, so artificial light can send them in a wrong, and often deadly, direction.
This female loggerhead was on her way back to the ocean when she was struck, according to FWC officer and spokesman Jason Rafter.
“This was an unfortunate accident. She was struck in the head on the left side, so it appears she was on her way back to the ocean.”
This was a healthy mature female, measuring about 40 inches. The village of Islamorada has installed temporary silt fencing about a 1 1/2 feet high to help divert sea turtles from crossing the road.
“She was probably about 50 years old,” Williams said. “Loggerheads don’t sexually mature until they’re 25 to 30 years old. What happened was the sargassum blew in with the storm last weekend and piled against the fence. It made a ramp for her to go right over.”
Sargassum seaweed has become more of a nuisance as it increases and clogs shorelines.
“This area continues to be a hazard for sea turtles during nesting season,” said Marathon Turtle Hospital General Manager Bette Zirkelbach. “A short fence was put in, in an attempt to keep sea turtles safe, but the sargassum weed is so thick, it piles up and the sea turtles easily cross the fence barrier onto U.S.1. We have to do better to protect our threatened loggerhead sea turtles and give them a safe zone for nesting.”
Loggerheads, and sea turtles in general, have the odds stacked against them with rising sea levels, warming temperatures and human encroachment. According to FWC, they have about one in 1,000 chance of survival to adulthood.
Because hatchlings naturally head toward light, residents near the beach should turn off outdoor lighting and close shades or curtains and if at all possible. Baby turtles are drawn to light after they hatch from their sandy nests, and even porch lights can be fatal to these hatchlings.
Key West’s beaches are closed to the public each night at 11 p.m., and this time of year it’s vital that people heed the law.
“We’re having a stellar year until this bit of bad news,” Williams said. Her Save-A-Turtle group consists of about 20 volunteers who survey the mile-long Sea Oats beach a few times a week through nesting season.
“We’ve had 26 to 28 crawls so far, which is more than we had last year. Our first crawl was reported May 4, five or six days earlier than usual,” Williams said. “The first nest could hatch the week of June 20 at the earliest.”
Loggerhead eggs incubate roughly about 50 days. It’s unclear if these crawls are false crawls made by female sea turtles attempting to lay her eggs, but spooked by noise, people or light and return to the water without laying eggs, or if they are in fact, nests.
The fencing is temporary until the state Department of Transportation finishes its roadway improvement project, which will be among other upgrades. It will raise U.S. 1 and the shoulders from Mile Marker 73.8 to Mile Marker 77.5 and tie a new roadway into the shoreline protection system along Sea Oats Beach and add a guardrail there with fencing for the turtles.
Rafter urges drivers to be extra vigilant in the red light district and all along U.S. 1.
“We only have one road in and one road out. We have sea turtles, Key deer and all other kinds of wildlife threatened by vehicle strikes. This was clearly an accidental strike. If drivers in this historical nesting area should see a sea turtle in the road, they should report it to us, and we’ll get it out of harm’s way.”
Keeping beaches free of trash is another way to help protect turtle hatchlings. Obstacles on the beach can prevent sea turtles from nesting as they crawl from the water across the sand to lay their eggs. They can also prevent sea turtle hatchlings from reaching the water once they emerge from their nests.
Beachgoers can help sea turtles by properly disposing of all trash, filling in holes in the sand, and putting away boats, beach toys and furniture. Fishing line can be deadly to sea turtles and other wildlife, so dispose of it properly. To find a monofilament recycling station near you, visit http://www.mrrp.myfwc.com.
FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Number is 1-888-404-3922 (FWCC).