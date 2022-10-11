The Domestic Abuse Shelter of the Florida Keys will hold a non-fundraising Rebuild-Recover-Restore luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Marathon Community Park, Mile Marker 49.
The Domestic Abuse Shelter lost its 25-bed Middle Keys emergency domestic violence shelter five years ago during Hurricane Irma. The property lies barren and hundreds of survivors and their families have not had a safe place to escape abuse.
The Domestic Abuse Shelter has been serving Monroe County for nearly 45 years. It is the only Florida Department of Children and Families-certified domestic violence center serving Monroe County. In addition to emergency shelter, participants receive other services which include emergency food and clothing, transportation, crisis counseling, legal advocacy, access to crime victims’ compensation assistance for relocation or to receive needed medical and financial help, financial assistance for basic needs, relocation, individual and group counseling, lethality assessment, safety planning and case management.
There is no charge for any of the services provided.
A 25-member host committee, with co-chairs Mike Marino of Marino Construction and Peter and Betsy Snow of The Snow Family Foundation, will welcome invited guests and community leaders to the event. The event is not open to the general public.
The keynote speaker will be retired three-star general William “Jerry” Boykin. Boykin was the deputy undersecretary for intelligence with the Department of Defense during the President George W. Bush administration. His decorated 36-year military career included 13 years as a commando in Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s elite special operations counter-terrorism unit. Boykin served two years as a commander of Delta Force and participated in some of its most high-profile missions, including the Iran hostage crisis in 1980 and the “Black Hawk Down” firefight in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993. Boykin is the author of the bestselling book, “Never Surrender: A Soldier’s Journey to the Crossroads of Faith and Freedom.”
Other guest speakers include Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and domestic abuse survivors.
For information, call Domestic Abuse Shelter CEO Sheryl Schwab at 305-743-5452 or email slschwab@fldas.org.