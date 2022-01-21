Sorry, an error occurred.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a group of aggressive door-to-door magazine solicitors in Monroe County.
The Sheriff’s Office is not familiar with this group and cannot confirm its validity, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office urges residents to do their due diligence and research before making charitable donations or purchases to and from organizations they are not familiar with.