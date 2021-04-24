A major roadway and drainage improvement Project in Key West on First and Bertha streets, which could cause some traffic issues, is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 28.
The work will consist of reconstruction and resurfacing the two roads, installing a new stormwater collection system on Bertha Street, and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on First Street, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The county partnered with the City of Key West to include reconstruction of existing sidewalks, construction of additional sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps, and installation of landscape cut-outs, Livengood said.
The design calls for reconstructing the roads using an asphalt base instead of typical limerock to minimize deterioration due to high groundwater and future sea-level rise impacts, according to Livengood.
There will be lane closures and detours for extended periods, because of underground work and full-depth road reconstruction. Work will begin on Bertha Street from Atlantic Boulevard to Venetia Street on the westside of the road/existing southbound lane, Livengood said.
Southbound traffic will be shifted to the northbound lane at Venetia Drive to Atlantic Drive, then shifted back into its regular lane at Atlantic Boulevard.
Northbound traffic will be detoured at Atlantic to George Street to Venetia and back onto Bertha. Eastbound traffic on Atlantic turning left onto Bertha will be detoured to George Street to Venetia and back onto Bertha.
There will be signage, including “Detour to North Bertha” with an arrow, Livengood said.
As the project phases progress, information about lane closures and detours will be shared at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/roadprojects. Crews will make an effort to minimize disruptions. Work areas will be accessible to emergency vehicles, local traffic and residents.
The project is managed by Monroe County through RS&H and is partially funded by a Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program grant.
The county has coordinated with the City of Key West and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for various infrastructure improvements to happen concurrently with the project.