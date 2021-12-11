The ocean is noisy, especially coral reefs in comparison to open water and research shows that a healthy reef sounds much different than a dead one. Scientists around the world and in the Florida Keys are now using underwater acoustics to boost restoration efforts and gather data on what kind of organisms are living in their waters.
A paper published in June by the Ecological Society of America wrote that the first known study of what it calls “soundscape ecology” was a 1983 project in which researchers successfully attracted Arctic terns back to former nesting sites by amplifying the birds’ “social vocalizations.” By 2019, the field had expanded to the underwater world when a different set of scientists doubled fish settlement on a set of degraded coral reefs by playing recorded sounds of a healthy reef.
Marine soundscapes include a variety of different noises.
“Mammals vocalize squeaks, squeals, moans and groans; fish bark, honk, drum and knock and invertebrates contribute pervasive snaps, cracks, rasps and rumbles,” the paper said.
Andy Bruckner, a research coordinator with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, said these methods of studying marine sound are in use by coral and fish researchers on the Florida Reef.
“We have been deploying hydrophones in different habitats for several years now,” he said. “Initially, it was just used as a tool to get a snapshot on health of a system based on certain indicator species. For example, the shallow hard-bottom habitats in nearshore areas, especially in the backcountry, support large sponges. These sponges tend to be inhabited by snapping shrimp. The sponges have been impacted over the years by periodic disturbances and their loss has been associated with declines of snapping shrimp.”
Bruckner said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has begun experiments to try to speed up recovery of restored coral sites by playing the sounds recorded in healthy habitats.
According to coral scientist Kylie Smith, co-founder of the Islamorada restoration group I.CARE, the healthiest areas of the Florida Reef system are in the Dry Tortugas.
“Previous studies have shown that reef fish and coral larvae are attracted to reefs that sound healthy and productive,” Smith said.
Bruckner added that most marine species are “broadcast spawners” that float in the water in infancy and wait for a specific cue to settle onto the reef.
“Corals use a chemical cue, but other species can use cues like the presence of a similar species, prey, etc.,” Bruckner said. “By playing sounds of an intact reef system, this provides that cue that will promote their settlement into a specific area.”
Bruckner said most of the hydrophones in the sanctuary are placed in the deeper reef areas that are thought to be important spawning grounds.
“A number of reef fish make very characteristic sounds such as groupers, grunts and snappers, and we can use the recordings to get a sense of the species present in that area, their abundance and when they arrive/depart,” he said.
Natural sound activity in the oceans is being affected negatively by human activity.
The June ESA paper said that the oceans are “gradually silencing” due to a number of factors. Among these are ocean acidification, as a result of human-emitted pollution.
Boats and sonar technology are also creating a disruption in marine soundscapes, creating challenges for the organisms that inhabit them.
The paper said that soundscape manipulation through technology can help to recover habitats, but the scale of the research as of now is too narrow to determine whether it can boost large-scale recovery of ocean health.