The Florida Keys History Center at the Key West Library is set to make its debut this summer, and leading the department will be veteran Keys maritime historian and underwater archaeologist Corey Malcom.
The center, located at the Key West Library on Fleming Street, has been recently renovated, and Malcom, as lead historian, will join archivist Breana Sowers in the stewardship of the historic, cultural and ecological diversity of the Florida Keys.
Archival materials at the center include newspapers, maps and images, and genealogy resources are available.
Monroe County Historian Emeritus Tom Hambright, who retired earlier this year as lead historian at the library, responded to Malcom’s appointment.
“Dr. Malcom is a world-class historian,” Hambright said. “His work with Spanish wrecks and slave ships is phenomenal. I look forward to his successful tenure at the Florida Keys History Center.”
Kimberly Matthews, Monroe County’s Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Director of Libraries, agreed with Hambright’s assessment.
“We are thrilled Dr. Malcolm will be the lead historian of the Florida Keys History Center,” Matthews said. “With his prestigious background, passion for our community and exciting ideas for the future of the FKHC — the sky is the limit for what can be accomplished. We welcome him to the team.”
Malcom is a Key West-based historian and archaeologist who has specialized in researching the maritime past of the Florida Keys and the Bahamas. He has been conducting underwater archeology and maritime research in the Florida Keys for 37 years.
Malcom served for many years as the Director of Archaeology for the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, where he participated in some of the most significant shipwreck research projects anywhere, including the 1622 galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, the 1700 English slaver Henrietta Marie, and the 1827 pirate-slaver Guerrero. He was also instrumental in bringing to light the story of the Key West African Cemetery on Higgs Beach.
Malcom graduated from Indiana and Nova Southeastern universities, and was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree by the University of Huddersfield for his historical and archaeological study of the wrecked 1564 galleon Santa Clara, a ship owned by Spanish Florida founder Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.
Malcom is president of the Key West Maritime Historical Society and a member of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council. He is married to Lisa Malcom and is the father of three children.
“It’s exciting,” Malcom said of his new job. “Tom is a legend. My first task will be to do find a computer program to put Tom’s brain into mine. I know a lot and I don’t know a lot. There is plenty to learn. I think this is going to be a heck of a lot of fun. .... I look forward to helping the people of Monroe County receive solid accurate historical data.”
He plans to first conduct an inventory of all the archived materials, he said.
“The history of the Keys is rich and deep,” Malcom said. “Our history is so consequential. Our history really matters. It has effected the region, the state, the country and the world.”
For information about the History Center, the library, upcoming events and announcements, visit https://keyslibraries.org/fkhc/.