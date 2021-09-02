Sorry, an error occurred.
The body found off Key West on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as David Martin Cottar, 60, of Key Haven.
His body was found on a flat in very shallow water by a fisherman in the vicinity of Jewfish Basin at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt,
Autopsy results are pending.
The remains of Elizabeth Estrada Cottar, 59, of Key West, were found Monday in Jewfish Basin near David Cottar’s 17-foot Boston Whaler.
What lead to the death of both remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Linhardt said.
The pair left David Cottar’s home in the boat Sunday night for a sunset cruise, as was common for them.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 305-289-2410.