The City of Key West has indefinitely banned all performances using fire at the nightly Mallory Square Sunset Celebration after a performer and a spectator were burned during a show featuring a fire spinner.
“A Sunset Celebration performer (fire spinner) accidentally caught his hand on fire with the fuel he was using,” a Key West Police Department watch commander’s report stated. “The performer began shaking his hand in an attempt to extinguish the fire and flung a fireball at a spectator (visiting from Cutler Bay), igniting a small portion of her back on fire briefly. The spectator was pushed into the ocean to extinguish the fire. The spectator was helped out of the water and sustained a minor burn on her back.”
The performer had minor burns to his hand. The performer and the spectator refused to go to the emergency room, the report stated.
Sunset Celebration, a nightly arts festival at Mallory Square Dock in Key West, is the oldest nightly free event in Key West.
The participants of this Key West attraction consist of arts and crafts exhibitors, street performers, food carts, psychics and, of course, the thousands of tourists from around the world who visit the area and the show. Each night around two hours before sunset, masses of people, both locals and tourists, flock to the water’s edge to experience a multicultural happening and to watch the sun sink into the Gulf of Mexico, according to Sunset Celebration’s website.
On Thursday, Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin “suspended all fire performances” at Sunset Celebration and was working to set up a meeting with Sunset Celebration Director Linda McCall to review policies and protocols and discuss changes, McLauchlin said.
“I take this very seriously,” McLauchlin said. “Obviously Sunset Celebration is important to the City of Key West and to tourists. ... We need to make sure something like this does not happen again. Everybody needs to be safe and things need to be done properly.”
McLauchlin called the ban on fire performances “indefinite,” but did not rule out placing a permanent ban on fire performances, she said Thursday.
McLauchlin talked with Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg on Thursday about security and placing an officer at Mallory Square during Sunset Celebration every night. Currently, there is no police officer stationed there during the nightly festival, but Sunset Celebration does have its own security person, McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin called for more “oversight on a daily basis” for the nightly event.
On Thursday, the Keys Citizen left voicemail and email messages for the organizers of Sunset Celebration seeking comment on the incident but did not receive any replies.