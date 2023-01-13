The City of Key West has indefinitely banned all performances using fire at the nightly Mallory Square Sunset Celebration after a performer and a spectator were burned during a show featuring a fire spinner.

“A Sunset Celebration performer (fire spinner) accidentally caught his hand on fire with the fuel he was using,” a Key West Police Department watch commander’s report stated. “The performer began shaking his hand in an attempt to extinguish the fire and flung a fireball at a spectator (visiting from Cutler Bay), igniting a small portion of her back on fire briefly. The spectator was pushed into the ocean to extinguish the fire. The spectator was helped out of the water and sustained a minor burn on her back.”

