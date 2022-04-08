Two tourists have died while diving in Florida Keys waters in the past week and five have died in the past month in water-related incidents.
A 72-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan man died Wednesday after surfacing from a dive off Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
His death occurred just a few days after another diver’s death in local waters.
Jeffrey Archer was diving with Islamorada Dive Center at approximately 9:50 a.m. on April 6 in approximately 95 feet of water in an area known locally as “The Drop,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Archer surfaced and lost consciousness after returning to the boat. Staff began CPR. The U.S. Coast Guard arrived and continued CPR, Linhardt said.
Archer was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:51 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing, Linhardt said, noting foul play is not expected to be a factor. Autopsy results are pending.
A 68-year-old man who died after a dive on Crocker Reef off Islamorada on Sunday, April 3, has been identified as Michael Gaetz of England.
Gaetz was diving with Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Crocker Reef in approximately 20 feet of water, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
He was topside after a dive when he stated that he was not feeling well. He then lost consciousness.
CPR began on the boat. The U.S. Coast Guard responded and took him to shore while they also performed CPR.
He was taken to Mariners Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 11:08 a.m..
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in that death, Linhardt said, adding autopsy results in that incident are also pending.
On March 23, Matthew Scott McCurdy, 32, of Key Largo man died while diving on Davis Reef in Islamorada.
McCurdy was free diving in water approximately 60 to 70 feet deep at the time of the incident. His dive buddy contacted the U.S. Coast Guard around 4:30 p.m. after losing sight of him, and the Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team retrieved the body shortly thereafter.
The incident is under investigation, although foul play is not expected to be a factor.
On March 12, Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, the son of a banking billionaire, was struck and killed by a boat propeller during a fishing tournament hosted by the Ocean Reef Club.
Escotet Alviarez, 31, of Miami, jumped off the starboard stern of the 60-foot fishing boat after his fiancee fell overboard. The fiancee, Andrea Montero, 30, managed to get out of the water without injury.
They were fishing about 6 miles off Key Largo near Turtle Reef as part of a tournament. The vessel was operated by Scott Leon of Pine Crest.
Escotet Alviarez is the son of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, president of banks in Spain and Venezuela.
On March 9, Jon Lassus, 61, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died after a dive-related incident at Molasses Reef. Foul play is not expected to be a factor.