Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A 67-year-old Lake Charles, Florida man died after just starting a dive on the Spiegel Grove wreck off Key Largo last week.
Roy Jasper was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital at 12:41 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Reports state Jasper and two others had just entered the water from a private boat sometime after 11:30 a.m. and were preparing to descend when the two other divers noticed Jasper was drifting away.
They immediately got him back to the boat where a nearby commercial boat captain helped them perform CPR. They drove to Garden Cove Drive, where waiting paramedics transported Jasper to the hospital.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident.
Autopsy results are pending.