A man was arrested late Thursday at the site of the former K-Mart store after he and another man got into a disagreement over money, then made threats with a knife before telling police officers he would kill them once he’s out of jail.
According to reports, two Key West Police officers arrived at the K-Mart area around 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, after a caller phoned police saying a man was threatening him with a knife. The cops found Roger Thompson, 46, matching the description of the suspect given by the dispatch. Once handcuffed, Thompson told an officer, “if you read my file, you will know I want to go suicide by cop.”
A passerby at the scene noted the presence of several police vehicles at one point, and other personnel.
In interviewing the caller and Thompson, police found that the two men had agreed to meet at the K-Mart parking lot to settle a dispute over money allegedly owed to the caller’s uncle, and Thompson claimed that he had recently been released from jail. The caller told police that he saw Thompson produce a blade and that Thompson “ran up to him several times.” The caller said he was in fear for his life and called police.
The police report said Thompson texted the caller “I’ll be at K-Mart in 5 minutes you can’t miss me I got gray shorts on a black hip-hop act and no shirt and a gray hat but I have a secret weapon so don’t try to f--- — over.”
The knife was not on Thompson’s person, but was located some distance away.
After being questioned by police, Thompson began hitting his head against the window, and later against the ground when officers called for an ambulance. While in the ambulance, Thompson said he would “get out of jail tomorrow and make a bomb before he leaves Key West,” the report said.
After being medically cleared, Thompson was transported to the county detention center. While in intake, he “threw himself to the ground” and hit his head against the wall. When he was put in a restraining chair, he told police “when I get out I will kill cops,” the report states. He then repeated the same statement several times and said “I will kill you” to individual deputies.
“Roger said several times he was in prison for 23 years and how he is famous for being on the run before,” the report reads.
Police ran Thompson’s name through the National Crime Information Center database and found that “a subject in this response has been identified as a violent offender or a serious threat to law enforcement officers.”
Thompson was identified by an Arizona state ID. His address is listed as the streets of Key West. Monroe County court records show he was charged in February with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. In that case, notice of the charges was sent to an address in Phoenix that is transitional housing for substance abusers.