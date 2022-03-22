A man who died while diving on Davis Reef off Islamorada has been identified as 32-year-old Matthew Scott McCurdy of Key Largo.
McCurdy was freediving on Friday, March 18, while spearfishing in water approximately 70 feet deep at the time of the incident.
McCurdy’s dive buddy contacted emergency responders at approximately 4:30 p.m. and stated he lost sight of McCurdy.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved McCurdy shortly thereafter.
The incident remains under investigation.
Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, who added autopsy results are pending.
