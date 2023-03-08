A manatee rescued and released recently in Key Largo is again underscoring the dangers of anglers not properly disposing of monofilament fishing line.
Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an injured juvenile manatee in a canal in Key Largo last week. The approximately 6.5-foot female manatee suffered in an injury to its flipper because of improperly discarded fishing line entanglement.
On Monday, Feb. 27, FWC received photos of the manatee in a canal in Sexton Cove in Key Largo. By Tuesday, Feb. 28, FWC reviewed photos showing how bad the injury was to the flipper, said Amber Howell, a manatee biologist with the FWC.
On Thursday, March 2, the DRC and the FWC spotted the manatee and were able to capture and briefly treat the marine mammal, Howe said.
The manatee had about 2 to 3 feet of fishing line trailing off of it and another 2 to 3 feet of line wrapped around its flipper, Howe said. The line was “embedded in the tissue” and the manatee had a “chronic infection,” Howe said.
The entanglement resulted in severe injury, causing the right flipper to self-amputate, according to DRC spokeswoman Allie Proskovec. After DRC veterinarian Dr. Scott Gearhart performed an on-scene examination and treatment, it was determined no further medical attention was needed and the manatee was released back into the canal, Proskovec said.
The manatee was out of the water and treated for less than 45 minutes before being released, Howe said. Also, the FWC was able to implant two microchips in the manatee so if it is rescued again, the FWC will have information on the creature.
The death of a 47-foot sperm whale off the Florida Keys in May 2022 was another example of the serious problem of plastic pollution and improperly deployed or discarded fishing gear in the world’s oceans.
The whale had a mass of plastic bags, fishing line and tattered fishing nets in its stomach, which prevented it from absorbing nutrients and eventually killing it, according to scientists.
Sperm whales can easily ingest marine debris because they use their mouths like a vacuum while feeding. More recently, another sperm whale washed ashore on a Nova Scotia beach, after dying a slow, painful death caused by eating garbage.
The 47-foot male sperm whale beached itself north of Mud Key in May “had a mass of intertwined line, pieces of net and plastic bags in its stomach,” according to a statement released by the NOAA Fisheries Service.
“This debris likely did not allow the whale to eat properly, leading to its stranding,” the Fisheries Service said.
The whale had other ailments such as issues with its kidneys, but there “was a significant amount of debris” in its stomach,” NOAA Southeast Regional Marine Mammal Stranding Coordinator Blair Mase said at the time of the stranding.
Ocean Conservancy, a marine conservation non-profit group, embarked later last year on a year-long study in the Florida Keys to understand the sources and pathways of how plastics end up in the ocean.
“I’ll say this about fishing gear: It’s unfortunate there are some fishermen that do not dispose of their used gear properly,” said Mil McCleary, executive director of the Reef Relief. “While I believe most fisherman respect the fact that less debris in the water or poor water quality harms habitat, which means less fish. It should be a no-brainer. I’ll also add that there are some monofilament line dispensers at locations throughout the Keys where people fish, but at a bare minimum, there are at least trash cans. I think there needs to be more education on the issue.”