A manatee rescued and released recently in Key Largo is again underscoring the dangers of anglers not properly disposing of monofilament fishing line.

Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued an injured juvenile manatee in a canal in Key Largo last week. The approximately 6.5-foot female manatee suffered in an injury to its flipper because of improperly discarded fishing line entanglement.

