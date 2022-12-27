The City of Marathon has teamed up with the Florida Keys Council of the Arts to shine a light on a very important subject, sea level rise, and has commissioned piece of public art to illustrate the issue.
“It will be a physical reminder to make people aware,” artist Craig Gray said. “It will be in the public eye all the time to remind people of what’s important and the end goal.”
Gray responded to the city’s call for artists to lead the Beautiful Benchmarks project. The project is a $10,000 Art Builds Community Grant awarded by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. The city will be holding a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at City Hall, 9805 Overseas Hwy., for community input. Residents are encouraged to attend to share ideas for the design and placement of the art installation.
“I have lots of great ideas,” Gray said. “I’ll bring a couple of sketched concepts to the meeting, but I want feedback from city officials and community members and stakeholders to see how the project will develop. In other words, I let them guide my hands during the carving process.”
Gray has created more than 100 public art pieces in 26 states; some big, some small.
“I’ve done projects that cost as much as $100,000 and some that cost $5,000,” he said. “If the project interests me, the size doesn’t matter. The fun thing about this project will be creating the measuring stick and designing its incremental visuals.”
As a Monroe County resident for more than a decade, Gray said he has experience with flooding that accompanies hurricanes, specifically those of 2017 and 2022.
The goal of Beautiful Benchmarks is to provide community engagement regarding flooding and sea level rise that is outside the standard scope of flood mapping and statistical analysis. Low-income residents tend to face increased safety risks during floods as research suggests they are more likely to remain in low-lying areas.
“By engaging the community with the artist Craig Gray, citizens will be able to assist in developing a visual representation of the data and analysis that crosses the language barriers, and acts as a local benchmark to know how they may be impacted in the future from storms, high tides, or other climate change events,” said Brian Shea, the city’s Planning Director.
“I commend Marathon for being a leader in highlighting sea level rise and I want to be a part of bringing awareness to this issue, bringing change,” Gray said. “Hopefully, preventative measures can ‘turn the tide.’”
When it comes to sea-level rise, the Florida Keys have been the canary in the coal mine, given its proximity to the ocean and the chain of islands being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts’ Art Builds Community Grant aims to strengthen community by fostering relationships between artists, arts organizations, and civic organizations within the Florida Keys to generate greater cultural equity. The grant is made possible with additional support from The Helmerich Trust, Ocean Sotheby’s International and private donations.