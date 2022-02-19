Residents of 16 apartments have lost their homes at the Mariners Place apartments, as the City of Marathon has given them 15 days to leave the building because the city found it in need of “significant structural repairs.”
Following an inspection, the City of Marathon declared the apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable at this time, according to Marathon officials, who called the condition of the building a matter-of-life safety.
The property owner has been instructed to relocate the tenants, the city stated Thursday night in a news release. The city has been in communication with the owners of the property in the Coco Plum neighborhood and has given the owners 15 days to find a new home for the tenants.
Apartment complex owner Carlos Berdeal currently has quotes from three construction companies to make the needed repairs, but he is concerned about where the residents will live while the repairs are being made. All of 16 of the units are currently occupied, with some residents being elderly and one is in a wheelchair, Berdeal said.
“It can be fixed, and we jumped on this right of way upon seeing the report,” Berdeal said. “But the Keys housing market is difficult. We want to work with the city and the housing authority to house the people. This is heartbreaking for the people who live there and for us. Some of those people have lived there for a while.”
Berdeal asked the city to expedite the permitting process in order to have the residents returned to their homes or available to other renters as soon as possible, he said. The Florida Keys are currently going through an affordable housing crisis, with apartments hard to find and very expensive.
The city passed an ordinance requiring re-certification of multistory buildings, 17 years and older, in January. The ordinance was in response to the tragedy in Surfside, Florida that killed 98 people.
The City of Marathon has been sending letters to property owners advising them of the recertification of structures, concentrating on the “oldest and tallest” structures first, city officials said Thursday. The process requires property owners to hire state-certified structural engineers to inspect multistory buildings and file a report with the city.
“The owners of the building have been quite cooperative,” said Marathon City Manager George Garrett. “We are working with them in order to find affordable housing solutions for their tenants.”
The report concerning the Coco Plum 16-unit property was filed with the city on Tuesday, Feb. 15. “It is my professional opinion, due to the extent of structural damage to the building, the building is not safe for occupancy until repairs are completed,” wrote Nestor Cueto of Cueto Engineering in Miami.
“The system worked as designed and residents of the building are being safely relocated before a tragedy can occur,” said Garrett.
The Mariner Place is the second structure in the Keys to be deemed with serious structural issues following an inspection.
In August, the City of Key West inspected the seven-story, 111-unit Santa Clara condominiums and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof was in need of major repairs. The city threatened to condemn the building if the roughly $6 to $10 million in repairs were not started soon.
The condo association has applied for a loan with BB&T bank, according to association board chair Ollie Kofoid. The group is still working on the financials to pay for the repairs, Kofoid said. The association approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told Ramsingh at a September meeting that work on the building had been done on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building in September but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.
The condo association board awarded the $6.5 million contract to the Star Group Inc. of West Park, Florida.