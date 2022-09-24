Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers late Thursday arrested a Marathon boat captain in the death of a woman and injuries to her son and nephew in a parasailing accident at the Old Seven-Mile Bridge in in May.
Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was arrested at his Marathon home on a warrant for one count of manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes, according to a news release from the FWCC.
The mother died and her son and nephew were injured after the trio slammed into the bridge on Memorial Day during a parasailing flight. The family was visiting the Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois.
Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead after being transported to land. Her nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Miami hospital for additional treatment, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, suffered minimal injures, according to the FWC incident report.
Vishant Sadda has since been released from the hospital but will still have to undergo more surgeries to treat injuries to his face and eye, said Michael Haggard of the Haggard Law Firm of Coral Springs, which is representing the family in its suit against Lighthouse Parasailing Inc., a North Carolina-based company that operated out of Captain Pip’s Marina in Marathon.
A report from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission detailed the incident.
On May 30, the commercial parasailing vessel “Airborne’ left the dock at Captain Pip’s, with Capt. Couch, a crew member and 12 passengers aboard, at around 4:30 p.m. Three passengers were put into a 30-minute parasail flight and returned without incident. Another three passengers — Alaparthi, her son and nephew — were put into flight a few minutes after 5 p.m. As strong winds struck the area, attempts were made to bring down the three via winch, but it was ineffective because of the winds.
About 15 minutes into the flight, the captain made the decision to cut the towline, which was attached to the parasail and the three passengers harnessed to the chute. The trio was dropped from an undetermined height and dragged backwards through the water by the inflated parasail, according to the report.
“Shortly after putting the three victims in flight, a strong gust of wind ‘pegged’ the parasail,” the FWC’s initial incident report stated. “With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims. The three victims dropped from an unknown height and [were] dragged through the water by the inflated parasail. The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the Old Seven-Mile-Bridge, west of Pigeon Key.”
Pegged is a term used to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the speed of the wind, not the operation of the vessel.
Couch sounded an air horn, which is a signal for the parasailers to pull a red strap attached to what is called a “chute wrangler.” The wrangler, which is designed to assist recovery of the parasail after a line separation, should bring the chute to a slow stop. When the chute wrangler did not get deployed, attempts were made to catch the parasail but failed. As the captain maneuvered to retrieve the parasail, it continued to drag the passengers backwards through the water until they collided with a concrete pillar of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge.
A good Samaritan traveled to the victims, cutting them from the harness and placing them on the vessel. According to the FWC report, Couch did not maneuver his vessel to the victims despite family members on the boat “begging him to help.”
FWC investigator Paige Pestka, who compiled the report, noted the weather, and specifically the wind speed, was a key contributing factor in the incident. But she also found fault in the captain’s actions, such as not having his VHF Marine Radio or vessel GPS on at the time, not having a weather log available, and, according to records, not checking weather conditions at the time with his cellphone.
According to the warrant, Couch’s “cumulative and negligent actions on the day of the incident resulted in the death of Supraja Alaparthi, injuries to her son Sriakshith Alaparthi and severe injuries to Vishant Sadda.”
The warrant also stated Couch did not attempt to approach the victims or provide further assistance after the parasail struck the bridge, but watched as several good Samaritan vessels rushed to their aid.
“Daniel Couch had an utter disregard for the care of his passengers who entrusted him with their lives” by allowing them to continue their flight despite telling a crew member the weather was quickly deteriorating, according to the warrant.
The captain “made a gross and flagrant decision to cut the tow line, the only means of the passengers’ safe return to the vessel, without taking into reasonable account any other available actions,” the warrant continues. “This indifference to the consequences of his decisions and actions resulted in the death and serious injuries to these parasailers.”
Couch was booked Thursday into the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 bond.