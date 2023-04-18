A group of Marathon residents were forced out of their homes on Saturday, April 15, after a balcony collapsed at the apartment complex where they reside, but they were scheduled to be allowed to return on Monday night.
The balcony collapsed at Brigid Place in Marathon, 1655 Overseas Highway, at about 4 p.m. Saturday. As of Monday morning, broken concrete and railings littered the common walkway between the four buildings comprising the 16-unit apartment complex.
A rescue call was reported immediately and city officials and Marathon Building Official Gerard Roussin arrived at the apartment complex within an hour, Roussin said. No residents were hurt, which Roussin admitted was “very fortunate considering a 35 to 40 foot piece of concrete fell in the middle of a beautiful Saturday afternoon. It could have been much worse,” Roussin said.
Marathon, following the lead and direction municipalities across the state began taking to strengthen their building inspection and certification protocols, adopted Ordinance 2021-029 in December 2021, after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium in Surfside. The ordinance revised the city code for recertifications to 17 years or longer, with subsequent recertification every 10 years thereafter.
That required a building owner to have the structure inspected to determine the condition of both the building and its electrical systems. Roussin believes Brigid Place dates back to around 1960, and has not undergone a recent inspection. He explained that Existing Building Recertifications (EBR) have been conducted by the city in a deliberate, systematic approach from east to west so engineers and contractors are not overloaded. This process has not yet reached the west end of Marathon.
Residents were evacuated Saturday evening. A structural engineer inspected the property on Sunday morning, and it was determined the remaining three balconies would be shored up with steel poles on Monday, according to city officials. The residents were to be allowed to return on Monday night following the shoring up, pending approval by city officials.
The building is owned by St. Columba Episcopal Church in Marathon. The church purchased the property after Hurricane Irma inflicted so much damage in the Middle Keys, The Rev. Debra Maconaughey said. Immediately after the storm passed, the church started housing displaced residents in RVs situated on St. Columba property and elsewhere.
“What was really needed after Irma was workforce housing, and we began looking for property to support that,” Maconaughey said. The church purchased Brigid Place in August 2018 and totally refurbished it, installing new electric, plumbing, kitchens and a roof, at more than $1 million in expense.
“Unusual times call for unusual actions”, she said, adding that while it’s not entirely traditional for a church to purchase housing. “This was bad, really bad, and it’s a church’s responsibility to help its residents.”
The church received grant funding from Trinity Wall Street, Episcopal Relief and Development — a national response network — and the Red Cross. It opened in July 2020 to residents.
“This was an unexpected incident, and we are so thankful no one got hurt,” Maconaughey said. “The people that live there are a community. Workforce housing is so valuable, and at $1,250 a month, which includes water and internet, we’ve been able to affordably house local workers employed by Fishermen’s Hospital, Publix, Winn-Dixie, and the Post Office.”
Roussin was terrific, Maconaughey said, and set the tone for organizing fire and rescue efforts. Some residents were able to stay with friends and family, while others were housed at the church and given three meals a day. But she also admitted that the church will have difficulty affording these unexpected repairs. She half-kiddingly told her Sunday congregation to expect a letter in the mail for donations, Maconaughey said.
When asked what caused the balcony collapse, Roussin replied: “That’s a good question. We have no idea what would make that occur.”
Salt air and water are intrusive and corrosive elements in coastline communities.
Residents should not congregate on those balconies, as they are more of a fire egress, Roussin said.
There is a stipulation of the permit that when residents were able to return to their homes Monday night, no balcony use would ensue, Roussin said. Roussin said his staff inspected the other three balconies to make sure they were not compromised.
Maconaughey was at City Hall on Monday morning discussing the emergency permit. St. Columba is required to hire a building engineer within 30 days and it will be their determination whether residents can return to their homes.
In January 2022, the city declared the Mariner Place apartments, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive, uninhabitable and called the condition of the building a matter of life safety. Accordingly, the tenants were given less than two weeks to vacate before the electricity to the 16-unit affordable housing apartment complex was disconnected. Built in 1978, the Coco Plum apartment building was the first structure flagged for recertification of unsafe structures.