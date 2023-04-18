A group of Marathon residents were forced out of their homes on Saturday, April 15, after a balcony collapsed at the apartment complex where they reside, but they were scheduled to be allowed to return on Monday night.

marathon balcony collapse

No injuries were reported after a balcony collapsed at the 16-unit Brigid Place apartment complex in Marathon on Saturday, April 15.

The balcony collapsed at Brigid Place in Marathon, 1655 Overseas Highway, at about 4 p.m. Saturday. As of Monday morning, broken concrete and railings littered the common walkway between the four buildings comprising the 16-unit apartment complex.

